Sen. Warner Sounds Alarm on Dismantling of U.S. Intelligence

Saturday, Sept. 20 — Virginia’s U.S. Senator Mark Warner sounded a loud alarm about the devastating consequences of the Trump administration’s dismantling of U.S. intelligence capabilities in remarks to the George Mason University’s Schar School of Policy and Government in Arlington, Va., yesterday.

Recent moves to remove scores of top intelligence community professionals on the basis of political loyalty has “undermined the safety of the American people,” he said in an on-stage dialogue with CNN correspondent Jim Sciutto before an auditorium full of Mason students.

“The effort to bend the intelligence community to produce product convenient for the current administration, or to exclude those not loyal enough to it have spurred our adversaries and competitors,” he said. “If we don’t have the best people, China, in particular, will be coming for us, making America less safe because of the loss of 75 years of built relationships and soft power.”

He cited the recent removal of 37 intelligence professionals, including senior Russian analysts and uniformed officials and the careless revelation of the identities of over 300 covert officials. This reflects, he said, “a pattern of behavior going after analysts who don’t agree with the White House.” America’s allies, he added, have been asking him “what the hell is going on?”

In this environment, he asked, :Would you share classified information with the U.S.?”

In the case of Ukraine, funds dedicated to Ukraine have been put on hold, with an on again, off again approach frustrating the Ukrainians. Trump’s claim that Russia’s war with Ukraine “doesn’t matter to the U.S.” reflects an attitude that “hasn’t read history” with nine months and no deal on a resolution. “Do you think Putin will be satisfied with Ukraine only? He’s going for a reconstitution of the old Soviet Union. We have to deal with the reality of Putin’s ambitions.”

But the threat he outlined is not only foreign. He cited the removal of key FBI agents involved in the investigation of the January 6 insurrection and the impact of a “decimated intelligence community” on the upcoming U.S. elections. “The mechanics of election security in the U.S. is being dismantled. These are not normal times.”

Election interference by Russian, Chinese and Iranian actors pose threats to the U.S. that have not gone down even as the U.S.’s guard rails go down, he said. With advances in AI making it harder and harder to determine what is true or not, “interference in our elections is a lot cheaper than fighting a war.”

“If this doesn’t worry you, I don’t know what will,: he said. The effects of tariffs on the economy, of the loss of “soft power” through intelligence capabilities and massive cuts and increased costs of health care immediately ahead for everyone is a devastating combination and when Sciutto asked if he sees any “Profiles in Courage” out there, Warner said, “I don’t see it. I am hearing stories of threats to family members, especially to daughters.”

The solution is “not to lay low. “If we don’t stand up, we’ll get what we deserve. If we don’t fight now, this will be a very different country, and it will take a long time to recover. Millions in medicines to Africa are now being allowed to rot. We have a long way to go against how China is using AI against us. There is now becoming a lost generation of emerging intelligence professionals who can’t find jobs. We must refuse to bend a knee.”