2025-09-21 1:24 AM
Beyer Statement On Eastern District Of Virginia

2025-09-20inBreaking News

September 20, 2025 (Washington, D.C.) – Congressman Don Beyer (D-VA), who represents a Northern Virginia district in the U.S. House that includes the Alexandria offices of the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia (EDVA), issued the following statement today after President Trump purged interim U.S. Attorney for EDVA Erik Siebert from his position:

“Donald Trump hates the rule of law and is making all of us less safe by firing seasoned professionals, to replace them with goons and yes men who will bend the law to his whim. This is corrupt as hell.”

ABC News previously reported that President Trump decided to purge Siebert, a respected career prosecutor Trump himself nominated to the position just months ago, after Siebert’s office “fail[ed] to find sufficient evidence” to support bogus, made-up fraud charges against New York Attorney General Letitia James. Siebert departed Friday after Trump publicly called for his firing.

