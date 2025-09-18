This Weeks Little City Snapshots 9-18-2025



MONICA COLUNGA, outreach and training coordinator for the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, spoke to the monthly luncheon of the Falls Church Chamber of Commerce held at Dominion Wine and Beer Tuesday. (Photo: FCNP)



SHOWN HERE ARE some of the crowds of of happy folks who poured into the annual Falls Church Fall Festival and Taste of Falls Church last weekend. (Photo: FCNP)



PERFORMING THE final of the Creative Cauldron’s Summer Cabaret Series last Saturday was frequent performer Wesley Diener, son of F.C.’s prominent Michael Diener CPA. Young Diener now runs a voice training school in Chicago. Saturday, he sang songs ranging from Broadway favorites to a song series of Massenet’s opera, “Werther.” (Photo: FCNP)



AT LAST WEEKEND’S highly successful Fall Festival in Falls Church was the News-Press table manned by founding owner-editor Nicholas Benton (foreground) and Managing Editor Nick Gatz (right) with his wife Ellie and daughter Emmie. (Photo: FCNP)



A young festival-goer enjoys a pony ride at the Falls Festival in Falls Church. (Photo: Gary Mester)



ARTIST JESSICA VALORIS (center) spoke of her stained glass works unveiled last Sunday at the First Congregational Church of Washington, D.C. commemorating the lives of the 52 Black people who were enslaved to work on the land where the church now sits. The church was founded right after the Civil War by abolitionists who subsequently founded Howard University. “The enslavement of these 52 people reflects a core contradiction in our nation’s narrative of freedom for all, and calls us to reckon with the enduring legacies of slavery and racism, and to remember those on whose backs our nation was built,” she said. The church pastor, the Rev. Amanda Hendler-Voss, is at the left, and the day’s preacher, Dr. Renee K. Harrison, on the right. (Photo: FCNP)



Harvey’s Restaurant once won the People’s Choice award at the annual Taste of Falls Church, held in conjunction with the City’s Fall Festival. Thousands gathered on a warm late-summer afternoon to sample food and celebrate the community. Sweet Rice earned honors for Best Individual Dish with its mango and sticky rice, while Beat Bakery was awarded Best Overall Menu for its wide selection of offerings to festival goers. (Photo: Gary Mester)