2025-09-20 1:14 AM
Report: Feds Threaten to Cut $3.4 Million from Thomas Jefferson High

2025-09-18inBreaking News

Thursday, Sept. 18 — According to a report by DC-area radio station WTOP, Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology in Northern Virginia stands on the brink of losing $3.4 million in federal funds. The prestigious magnet school 

school stands to lose millions in funding as the Education Department says it will follow through on a threat to withhold funding to the Virginia school system over its gender policy regarding the use of restrooms and locker rooms, according to the report.

WTOP reported today that “the department confirmed to WTOP it’s denying the certification of magnet school grant applications to Fairfax County Public Schools. The denial would result in a cut of about $3.4 million to Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology.”

According to the report, “This comes on the heels of Education Secretary Linda McMahon’s social media post saying the department ‘will not certify that magnet schools in New York City, Chicago and Fairfax Public Schools are following the law when they are clearly not.'”

This latest move comes after the Department of Education claimed earlier this year that Fairfax County, Loudoun County, Prince William County, Arlington and Alexandria City public schools are violating Title IX with their policies that let students use bathrooms based on their gender identity rather than their biological sex.

The school systems have maintained that they are in compliance with state and federal laws, and that the Education Department is misinterpreting Title IX. Fairfax County said it stands to lose $167 million in federal funding over the dispute.

“The notification from the Department of Education regarding the withholding of grant funding is the latest in a series of efforts to defund and diminish the tradition of excellence of public education in Fairfax County Public Schools and in other school divisions around the country,” the school system said in a statement to WTOP.

