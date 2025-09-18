‘Downton Abbey’: The Grand Finale Movie Review

This third movie in the Downton Abbey franchise sets out to wrap things up and has fully succeeded. Released on September 12 by Focus Features, it has been met with anticipation amongst the many loyal Downton Abbey fans. In case you missed it, Downton Abbey was a popular British historical drama first aired in the United States on PBS. The series ran from 2010 to 2015, with six seasons. In recent years, the award-winning series has been available for streaming on many platforms. Additionally, the two prior movies from the series were “Downton Abbey” (2019) and “Downton Abbey: A New Era” (2022). Many of the original cast members have returned for this final offering. Having only seen a few episodes of the television series as well as the first movie, I wasn’t sure if I’d be able to follow the back story of the finale film. It opens with a sweeping recap which will serve as a refresh of the Crawley family saga for fans, or a tutorial for the uninitiated. The recap moves with lightning speed, but with great affection for the characters. Don’t expect to put things fully together if you aren’t well versed in all things Downton. The recap was, however, helpful in providing a starting place from which to pick up the multiple details of a well-developed series being distilled into a finale lasting just over 2 hours.

The greatest pleasure of the Downton series is the simultaneous story line of the aristocrats of the manor who are upstairs and the staff, who work and congregate downstairs. This film, set in 1930, focuses on Lady Mary’s public scandal due to her recent divorce from Henry Talbot. Michelle Dockery, who has starred in all versions of Downton since the inception, commands this role with intensity and emotion. Mary seeks to regain the trust of the household and local community, bringing to light the shifting views on divorce and societal hierarchy as old-timers are forced to reckon with the new era. A witty subplot featuring a fictional Noel Coward is delightful. Elizabeth McGovern, an American actress who has played Mary’s mother (Cora, Countess of Grantham) throughout the series, delivers a quality performance. A generational shift is contemplated in the leadership of Downton Abbey while complex money challenges arise. Key downstairs staff members retire leaving younger staff to take over kitchen and household duties. The film honors the late Violet Crawley (Cora’s mother) in the final scene, played by the wonderful actress Maggie Smith in reprise images of her from prior filming. Ms. Smith passed away at the age of eighty-nine in 2024.

Is this wrap up of Downton Abbey, which is tied with a bow, a bit too tidy? Perhaps, but I can’t think of a better way to do it. I doubt the fans of Downton are ready to say goodbye, even after watching this movie, but the message seems to be that modernity is closing in and the long-time traditions of the past are changing. The full series has spanned the years from 1912 to 1930. The closing scenes involve displays of true warmth between the Downton nobility and their servants, with a recognition of the caring between them that may have been there all along. The final scene, where Mary reminisces about the past, is beautifully done and poignant. The film is engaging, with a number of plot lines that will be best interpreted by experienced Downton aficionados. Appreciative chuckles filled the theater during my viewing, as various threads which probably have long back stories were revisited in this final venture. Fear not, however, if you haven’t seen a prior Downton film or watched all of the television episodes. Enough bread crumbs are scattered throughout to allow those of us who are novices to put together the larger picture sufficiently to enjoy Downton in the year 1930.