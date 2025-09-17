Analysis: Profit-Driven Algorithms Are Killing Our Society

In less than two decades, social media has gone from a tool to connect friends to the most powerful driver of politics and culture in the United States. What once seemed like a digital town square has transformed into something far more consequential: an engine that rewards outrage, punishes nuance, and spreads falsehoods faster than the truth.

Combined with declining trust in traditional news sources and the rise of political movements willing to exploit the void, this shift has reshaped American democracy in ways few could have predicted.

At the heart of the transformation are algorithms — the invisible formulas that decide what appears on our screens. Designed to maximize engagement, they privilege content that triggers emotion: anger, fear, and shock. MIT researchers found that false stories travel six times faster on Twitter (now X) than verified ones. Nuanced reporting often sinks, while sensational claims rise.

This system doesn’t just reflect society — it actively shapes it. Outrage becomes profitable, and division becomes a business model. Tech companies reap advertising revenue, while political actors learn that the most polarizing messages are the ones most likely to spread.

In the past, newspapers, television, and radio set the pace of the news cycle. Stories had to clear editors, fact-checkers, and producers before reaching the public. That structure collapsed in the social media age. Politicians no longer need the press to amplify their words; they can broadcast directly to millions.

Donald Trump mastered this strategy. His Twitter feed drove not only the day’s headlines but also dictated the coverage of entire news cycles. When his posts provoked backlash, it only amplified them further — a feedback loop that blurred the line between reporting and promotion.

At the same time, local journalism collapsed. Since 2004, thousands of newspapers have closed, creating “news deserts” across the country. Advertising revenue once sustaining investigative reporting shifted to Google and Meta. Communities without strong local papers turned increasingly to social media, partisan influencers, or friends and family for information.

For many Trump supporters, distrust in mainstream outlets deepened. A Northeastern University study found that large numbers of these voters are more likely to trust personal networks than professional journalists. Gallup polling shows trust in mass media at historic lows, especially among Republicans. And when social media platforms attempted to fact-check Trump’s false claims, a Harvard Kennedy School study found his supporters often viewed those claims as more truthful.

The MAGA movement understood the game early. Its messaging was simple, emotional, and shareable: “Build the Wall,” “Stop the Steal.” Each slogan fit neatly into a meme, a chant, or a post. Complexity was the enemy; outrage was the goal.

Rather than debate policy details, MAGA influencers flooded platforms with content designed to provoke. Outlets like Breitbart and Newsmax, alongside armies of podcasters, YouTubers, and grassroots meme pages, amplified the message. By branding mainstream outlets as “fake news,” the movement inoculated itself against fact-checks. For supporters, correction became proof of bias.

Democrats, by contrast, often lagged behind. Their messages leaned on policy nuance and fact-heavy explanations — important for governance but less effective in the algorithmic battlefield. They responded to narratives rather than setting them, and they lacked the same unified digital infrastructure. Where MAGA created an ecosystem, Democrats struggled with fragmentation.

No figure embodied this shift more than Charlie Kirk, founder of Turning Point USA. Starting as a teenager, Kirk built a movement by targeting young conservatives on high school and college campuses. His strategy was straightforward: make politics emotional, simple, and personal.

Through viral clips, debates, and provocative sound bites, Kirk told students they were being silenced, brainwashed, and betrayed by liberal elites. He framed academia, media, and government as hostile forces. For followers with little exposure to fact-based research or media literacy, these claims felt authentic and empowering.

Turning Point grew into a media empire: podcasts, viral videos, campus tours, and rallies. Kirk linked politics with identity — particularly Christian nationalism — weaving a narrative of cultural threat and personal loyalty. His messaging was less about policy than about belonging.

The consequences have been deadly. False claims about election fraud fueled the January 6th Capitol attack. Replacement theories amplified online inspired mass shootings in El Paso and Buffalo. COVID-19 misinformation led to threats against doctors, nurses, and school officials.

Homeland Security officials now warn that disinformation ecosystems are one of the greatest drivers of domestic extremism. Hatred that begins as a meme can become a manifesto; a post shared for clicks can become a rallying cry for violence.

This is how America arrived at its current crossroads:

• Algorithms reward division.

• Local journalism withers, leaving communities vulnerable.

• False narratives spread faster than fact-checked reporting.

• Movements like MAGA exploit distrust, targeting voters unprepared to separate fact from propaganda.

• Figures like Charlie Kirk turned digital platforms into recruitment tools, binding identity to ideology.

The result is a nation more polarized, more distrustful, and more primed for conflict. Where neighbors once debated differences over the back fence, many now see each other as enemies. Social media hasn’t just changed the news cycle; it has changed the national psyche.

The Falls Church News-Press exemplifies what seeks to do the opposite of what algorithms reward: to find the truth, present the evidence, and keep violence and hatred from spreading. No matter how loud the noise, the importance of a free press remains. We cannot let violence dictate what information is shared — or silence the role of journalism in holding power accountable.

