Meridian Girls Volleyball Makes Early Season Statement In Win Over Hayfield

The Meridian High School girls’ volleyball team had a rare chance to host a 6A opponent on Monday, and the Mustangs made the most of it by sweeping Hayfield in three sets.

It’s been a promising start to the 2025 season for Milena Racic’s squad, with Meridian sitting 4-2 on the year entering the third week of September. Monday’s home tilt against Hayfield would provide the second opportunity of the young campaign for the Mustangs to face a non-District opponent, after beating Unity Reed in four sets on the road back on September 3rd.

Meridian won the first set 25-19, the second set 25-15, and the third and final set 25-19 as it proved to be a quick night in the Mustang gym. None of the series ever felt in doubt, with Meridian leading the first two wire-to-wire and pulling away in the third one after briefly trailing early.

“This was an important opportunity for us,” Racic said postgame. “We don’t usually get to play teams like this, so were very excited to show what we could do.”

The girls’ volleyball program has experienced a slow, steady rise ever since Racic took over as head coach prior to the 2022-23 season. That year, the Mustangs went 9-18. The next fall, they were 10-13. Last season, they surpassed .500 at 13-11, and hopes were high that they could take another step forward in 2025. Thus far, they’ve positioned themselves to compete with the District heavyweights as their record improves to 5-2.

Next, the Mustangs will stay home to take on Manassas Park tomorrow in the second night a back-to-back.