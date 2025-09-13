Meridian Football Runs All Over Annandale For First Home Win Of 2025

The Meridian High School football team had three different players eclipse 100 rushing yards, and quarterback Cruz Ruoff intercepted two passes (yes, on defense) as the Mustangs beat Annandale 52-20.

It was a tale of two weeks for the Meridian Mustangs in their first pair of outings of 2025. After beating Justice 55-0 on the road in their season opener, they lost 34-8 at home to Kettle Run last Friday. But head coach PJ Anderson believes his squad can compete with anyone, and they were determined to get back in the win column against the Annandale Atoms.

Alex Jacobson nearly took the opening kickoff to the house for the Mustangs, and Ruoff scored on a quarterback keeper only three plays later. That would set the tone for a game that never felt in doubt, with Meridian leading 16-6 after a frame and 31-6 at halftime. Oumar Thompson had a dominant first half, scoring two touchdowns and additionally accounting for a pair of two-point conversions.

It was Duke Dawson’s turn to run wild after the intermission, as he found the end zone twice as well. Jacobson and Jack Moore would additionally each put six points on the board in the decisive victory for the Mustangs.

“This was an identity-establishing win,” said Anderson postgame. “We see ourselves as a team that’s built on the ground and with our defense, and we executed at that tonight.”

One of the most notable developments of the evening was Ruoff displaying his two-way abilities. The quarterback accounted for a pair of picks – but on the receiving end, rather than of the variety he’s supposed to avoid.

“We want to turn him loose,” Anderson remarked of Ruoff, who has seen occasional defensive action throughout his four years in the program, and also plays as a defenseman on the lacrosse team in the springtime. “He’s got the skills for it, so as a senior, we’re trying to get him more involved on that end.”

Next up, the Mustangs (2-1) will be on the road to face Millbrook next Friday. Their next home game will come against Fauquier on September 26th.