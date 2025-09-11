Slaughter Rule Election 

Notwithstanding the failure by The Washington Post to have a single word about the election even in the relegated-to-behind-sports-and-style Metro section of its Wednesday edition (the outcome, a huge blowout, was called far earlier than the Post’s usual deadlines), the outcome of Tuesday’s special election victory in Northern Virginia’s 11th Congressional District by James Walkinshaw comes as an enormous, earth-shaking repudiation of everything the Trump administration, the MAGA movement and the current GOP stands for.

The 50-point margin of victory for the former close top aid to the late Rep. Gerry Connolly set records for slaughter-rule-level electoral slaughters. And this was done against one of the more formidable Republican candidates for that seat since a Republican had held it for 11 straight terms before Connolly came on the scene. No doubt the district, covering a large part of eastern Fairfax County immediately adjacent to Falls Church, has become demographically more liberal in the last 20 years, but a 75-to-25 percent slamming, including sweeping every single one of the district’s 181 precincts, is unheard of, but, yes, in Trump years, true.

Everybody who lives in Northern Virginia knows exactly why, even though some attribute it to a foregone conclusion. No, it was not, especially not by the margin that was involved. The GOP’s Stewart Whitson was a solid opponent. It didn’t matter.

Walkinshaw has been sworn in already, as of yesterday, the day after the election outcome was announced, and so he will be part of votes to mandate the release of all the Epstein files, and then on the federal budget deliberations that will need to be resolved before the end of the month to avoid a government shutdown.

In Tuesday’s election, Walkinshaw won every single precinct in the 11th District handily, topping 80 percent of the vote in 36 of them while Whitson topped 40 percent in only three. In the Bedford precinct near Falls Church, Walkinshaw got 40 of 41 votes for a 97.1 percent to 2 percent margin. The overall Walkinshaw margin was 16 percentage points higher than Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris got last November.

With massive boos echoing everywhere he goes, whether a D.C. restaurant or the U.S. Open tennis final in New York, as his abuses pile up everywhere, even sudden shocking events are not going to stop the building momentum, there is the fact that everyone is discovering that this would-be emperor has no clothes (ugh, please, put something on!). He is an effective agent of a hostile foreign power who is actively tearing our nation apart from within. His main incentive to remain in office is to remain out of jail.

Now, the coming statewide elections in Virginia that culminate this November are the next best way that we in this commonwealth can add in a major way to this growing force of momentum. Our opportunity to restore sanity to this nation is before us right now.