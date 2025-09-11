Meridian Girls Golf Enjoys Special Opportunity At Gainesville Invitational Event

Entering the 2025 fall sports season at Meridian High School, one of the most anticipated events on the calendar was one that didn’t even exist until about six weeks ago.

On Monday, Meridian hosted the Mustang Girls Invitational at Stonewall Golf Club in Gainesville, a special competition organized by Varsity head golf coach Tim Sample and new athletic director Joanna Quirine on short notice after the girls’ normal annual golf tournament was unable to be held. Meridian was represented by three of its own – Era Inglis-Nela, Ava Rosenbusch, and Bridget Creed – in a field of close to 70 golfers from 28 different schools.

Inglis-Nela led the way for the Mustangs with a score of 97, tying for 22nd overall. Creed tied for 33rd with a 107 and Rosenbusch was 49th with a 122. But this day was about more than just the numbers, serving mainly as an opportunity to shine a spotlight on the girls that they don’t often get to have.

“The fact is that most schools in the area don’t have enough young ladies to field their own golf team,” said Sample, whose group was crowned State champions last fall. “Even with a co-ed team, if you have girls on the team, their playing time is usually limited.”

Additionally, this season the VHSL changed its qualification standard for girls to play in the regional qualifiers as individuals, requiring them to shoot a 45 or better per nine holes multiple times. That makes it all the more important that the girls are presented with a fair amount of chances to compete.

A wonderful time was had by all on what turned out to be a gorgeous early September day in Gainesville. After the event, a ceremony and luncheon was held at the club which included an appearance from guest speaker Ju Hee Bae, a former member of the Women’s All Pro Tour.

All in all, the invitational was a resounding success, and the hope is to be able to turn it into an annual occurrence. Many thanks are in order towards Sample, Quirine, and everyone else who contributed towards making it possible.