Meridian Field Hockey,Girls Volleyball Start With Big Wins

Week Two of fall sports season is in the books at Meridian High School, and it’s already looking like we’re in for another year of quality victories and deep playoff runs for the Mustangs. Let’s take a look at how everyone fared as the calendar flips to September.

After annihilating Justice 55-0 in their season opener on the road, the football team sadly didn’t have the same luck against Kettle Run, losing 34-8 at home last Friday to the defending State runners-up. But they had their chances to put up points, and they’ll have an opportunity for their first home win of the year as they stay in Falls Church to take on Annandale this Friday.

Field hockey played its first District opponent of the year, making easy work of Liberty (Bealeton) in a 7-0 rout last Thursday in which all seven goals came from seven different Mustangs. With a record of 2-1 on the season and back-to-back wins, they’ll look to keep their streak going at Alexandria City on Friday.

The boys’ volleyball club took a pair of losses, in three sets against Falls Church on Tuesday and in four at Chantilly last Thursday, and they’ll once again search for their first win of 2025 when they host Annandale this Thursday. The girls, meanwhile, picked up a pair of road wins by beating Unity Reed in four sets last Wednesday and District rival Fauquier in five last Thursday. They improve to 3-1 and will visit Liberty today.

Golf faced off against John Handley and Fauquier last Thursday, placing second behind the former and ahead of the latter. Atticus Kim and Charles Griffith both tied for the second-best individual score in the event. Additionally, the Mustang Girls Invitational was held at Stonewall Golf Club in Gainesville this past Monday, with Era Inglis-Nela leading three Meridian competitors with her 22nd place effort out of nearly 70 participants.

Finally, cross country took part in two meets this week, racing in a District competition at Manassas Park last Wednesday and in the Great Meadows Invitational on Saturday. William Anderson had himself a week to remember, claiming the win for the boys against Manassas Park and setting the all-time course record for a Mustang at Great Meadows as he finished 11th overall, while Michelle Malheiro finished 33rd to lead the girls. This Saturday, Meridian will travel to the Lake Braddock Relays.