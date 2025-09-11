Meridian Field Hockey Takes Down Justice, Completes Perfect Home Stand

Emma Flanagan scored two goals for the second consecutive night, and the Meridian High School field hockey team beat Justice 4-0 to earn its fourth straight win in four home games.

Two weeks ago, the Mustang football squad went across town to defeat the Wolves 55-0 in their season opener. Now it was Anne Steenhoek’s group’s turn to play their local rival, and although this one wouldn’t quite be the same level of blowout, it was clear from the beginning that the Mustangs had the upper hand on this rainy Wednesday night.

Flanagan opened the scoring barely two minutes in, after a series of shots struggled to find the back of the net. Amazingly, Meridian still led only 1-0 at halftime, despite dominating the time of possession, as Justice goaltender Aileen Evans-Reinke stood on her head to block everything else in sight. But the floodgates eventually opened, as did the skies.

Zorah Randhawa doubled the advantage late in the third quarter, and Elly Shin tacked on another early in the fourth. In front of what was by this point a drenched Mustang crowd, Flanagan’s second of the night with three minutes remaining sealed the 4-0 win, as well as the identical 4-0 record for Meridian during its four-game home stand.

Next up, the Mustangs will hit the road to end their week, facing Alexandria City on Friday night. After losing their season opener, they’ll look to extend their winning streak ever since then to five.