2025-09-10 12:32 PM
Sen. Warner Offers Ringing Endorsement of Walkinshaw

2025-09-07

Sunday, Sept. 7 — Virginia U.S. Senator Mark Warner took time in the midst of a remarkably busy week Friday to appear before the media at the Fairfax County Democratic Committee headquarters to offer a ringing endorsement of James Walkinshaw in his special election race for the U.S. 11th Congressional District that culminates with Election Day this Tuesday, Sept. 9. 

      He noted that this is the first U.S. congressional election since Trump’s infamous “big beautiful bill” and its massive cuts in health care coverage and other steps against the U.S. general population and working class, in particular. This election is being watched closely worldwide, he added, and the margin of victory will say a lot about the future of Trump’s agenda.

