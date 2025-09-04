Our Man In Arlington

Reflections of a Novice Columnist: I have been writing this column for about six months now, and I think it is a good time to reflect upon my experiences. What new things have I learned about Arlington in this short time frame? What are the challenges of writing a weekly column? And some of you may be wondering, who is this guy writing this column?

I refer to myself as a novice columnist because I have no prior experience in the journalism field. I have lived in Arlington for 43 years which, all things considered, makes me an old-timer. I can remember walking on the North Scott Street bridge over I-66, on my way to the Metro, and wondering why there was no traffic on the highway (I-66 in Arlington had not yet been opened). At that time the Ballston Metro was the end of the line. While there have been many physical changes to Arlington’s landscape, one constant characteristic from 1982 to 2025 is that there are many opportunities available for engagement in the community. Or to put it another way, there is a lot to do in Arlington.

In 1982 I was often playing tennis with my friends at various outdoor courts. In 2025 I am working out at the TJ Community Center and watching intense games of indoor pickleball. And while I thought I knew a lot about Arlington from my activities within the community over the years, I am learning that I have only scratched the surface. Based on what I have seen this year (and what I have learned with all my history research), I am coming to the conclusion that Arlington’s best asset has been, and continues to be, the people who live and work in Arlington. Perhaps a better way to frame that sentiment is to say that Arlingtonians care about their community.

This caring community is evidenced by all the organizations and associations that the citizens of Arlington have created, joined, and sustained. I could do a column every week on remarkable groups and still have enough material for a few years at least. You could already make a fairly long list of organizations cited in my first 25 columns. The first column started with a reference to people volunteering to be on the Planning Commission, and my most recent column highlighted Encore Learning and Encore Stage & Studio. There are so many more groups to discover!

Another thing I am learning is that governance in Arlington is a huge challenge. I guess that is true in any community – whenever you get two or more people in a room, you often get two or more opinions about every topic under the sun. We certainly have our share of opinions in Arlington. Looking back to the early 20th century, I am finding that some opinions seem to come to the surface every decade. There is a long trend in Arlington’s history of residents wanting to change our form of government. In October I will be giving a talk on this historical trend, and I might use some of that material for future columns. Stay tuned!

As to the challenge of writing a weekly column, the difficulty comes in trying to find a range of topics. Someone recommended to me to “stay in your lane” – but I am not sure what lane I am in! Plus, it is challenging enough just to write 600 to 700 words every week – seven days goes by quickly! As I cast about for material for my column, I would ask, if you are so inclined, to let me know your suggestions for things to write about, or even about the format of my column. I want to include more voices, and I have some ideas, but it is always helpful to get feedback. You can send me an email at historybillfogs@gmail.com with any of your thoughts or suggestions.

And I want to be clear that I appreciate the opportunity to write a column which, among other things, gives me the chance to meet with, and talk to, so many amazing people. Thanks for reading!