Football’s Win Highlights  Impressive First Week of Meridian Fall Sports

Fall sports have officially kicked off at Meridian High School, with football, field hockey, and both the girls’ and boys’ volleyball teams all beginning their seasons in the final week of August. Let’s take a look at how each of them fared.

Hopes were high that the Mustang football unit could be poised for a breakout season, and thus far, they’ve backed it up as the team beat crosstown rival Justice 55-0 on the road last Thursday. This week, PJ Anderson’s squad will host its home opener on Friday against Kettle Run, looking to improve to 2-0.

Field hockey has been one of Meridian’s most consistently competitive fall programs the past few years, and Anne Steenhoek made it a priority to test her squad for battle by scheduling a pair of 6A opponents in Annandale and Mount Vernon to begin the season. The girls lost 2-1 at Annandale last Monday before beating Mount Vernon 3-0 last Wednesday at home, and will now be off until hosting Liberty (Bealeton) today.

The girls’ volleyball team also started out 1-1, beating Skyline at home in four sets last Monday before losing to Kettle Run in three last Wednesday. This week, they’ll hit the road for the first time this season to take on Fauquier today.

The boys, unfortunately, were unable to find the win column as their season started with a difficult schedule of three straight contests on the road. They lost in three sets to Westfield last Tuesday and Centreville last Wednesday, before placing fifth in a tournament hosted by Alexandria City. This week, they’ll be at Chantilly today.

Finally, Meridian’s golf season has already been in full swing for a few weeks, and had a positive showing in a competition against Kettle Run last Monday. This week they’ll face Fauquier today, while the Mustangs will host a girls’ golf invitational in Gainesville a week from Monday on September 8th.