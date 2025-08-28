Our Man In Arlington 8-28-2025

“Encore, encore!” You might hear those words shouted after a concert –the crowd wants more! In Arlington, the word has double meaning when it comes to the topic of great community organizations. We have “Two Encores” that provide meaningful opportunities for connection, education, and participation in community life: Encore Learning, and Encore Stage & Studio. It might get confusing at times, so let me try to set the record straight.

Both organizations started with names that have changed – a trait that is common in Arlington history. (ASPAN became Pathways, AMEN became Thrive, APAH is now True Ground Housing, and the Committee of 100 is now Advance Arlington – I could write an entire column on the evolution of organizational names in Arlington!) The “Two Encores” have origin stories which follow a familiar path in Arlington, perhaps best described as “citizens identifying a community need and then pitching in to meet those needs.” For these Two Encores, their missions are generational in nature.

The mission of Encore Stage & Studio is succinctly stated in their motto: “Theatre by kids, for kids”. Founded in 1967 as The Children’s Theatre of Arlington, it was run by dedicated volunteers for over 40 years before hiring a professional staff in 2010. Over the course of its history, Encore Stage & Studio has produced more than 200 shows. Each year thousands of young people and their families enjoy attending Encore’s performances, with hundreds of youth participating as cast or crew members. In addition, each year Encore Stage & Studio provides classes, camps, and workshops for the youth in our community. For more information, go to their website at encorestage.org. They have an intriguing list of six shows for the coming year, starting with “The Best Haunted House Ever” in October.

And then there is Encore Learning, a completely different entity, with an initial mission in the early 2000s of providing adult education courses, inspired in part by the Fairfax Learning in Retirement program. In March 2002 community activist John McCracken and other citizens established the Arlington Learning in Retirement program on a membership basis, offering college-level classes taught by experienced instructors to people over 50. The program has expanded its offerings and opportunities over the years, establishing a terrific professional staff (and, of course, changing its name).

In 2025, Encore Learning has much to offer. The classroom courses, which are mainly held at the GMU Arlington campus, are provided on a spring and fall semester basis. With their fall semester quickly approaching, you might want to check out their Virtual Fall Course Preview on Thursday, September 4 at 9:30 a.m. There will be 41 courses, with 24 in-person classes, 11 virtual, and 7 hybrid offerings available for both in-person and virtual participation. Membership is open to individuals over the age of 50, regardless of residence location – so you good folks living in the City of Falls Church are welcome to join.

Encore Learning also has a number of special interest clubs, and group tours to local and national museums and historical sites. In addition, Encore Learning co-sponsors many events with the Arlington Public Library, which are available to all. In fact, with so much going on with Encore Learning, I also need to simply point you to their website, at encorelearning.net. Registration for courses opens on September 8 – some courses fill up fast, so it helps to check out their course catalog on-line, to find out which courses you might enjoy. With the Virginia elections in mind, I hope to sign up for Election 2025: Potential Impact of Virginia Elections on the Nation, with a stellar instructor group including Schar School Dean Mark Rozell, and former Governor Terry McAuliffe.

Hopefully, this description of the “Two Encores” has been of some help in distinguishing the two entities. While they provide different types of opportunities, they have much in common, including the help provided by dedicated folks on their respective boards, and by a large crew of volunteers who devote their time and skills to their organizations. Encore Stage & Studio, and Encore Learning, are important parts of the social fabric of Arlington, providing community engagement and participation for all ages.