Only 2 Parties in U.S. Now: Anti & ProTrump

The one most glaring wrong with American culture is the homeless problem combined with a drastic housing shortage. Combine that with the related juxtaposition of the extraordinary percentage of families who live one paycheck away from the street and the massive bubble reflected in overvalued homes. Combine all that with the record income inequality we’re letting the uber-wealthy get away with, the top one percent making more than the bottom 50 percent, or so.

Combine that with the extent to which families are handcuffed by student loans, and to which affordable basic health care is being denied while a lunatic is now running national health policy, leading to the recurrence of measles and other communicable diseases that as recently as last year were completely stamped out.

All of these unacceptable extremes have been exacerbated under Trump as matters of policy in the last six months, with the help of pathetic yes-men in the Congress, lying hypocrites on the religious right and a pathetic popular base of millions that are, as the saying goes, willing to cut off their noses to spite their faces.

The new thing that is about to hit involves the impact from Trump’s tariff and ham-handed immigration policies that will drive up prices for everyone on almost everything, and leave supermarket shelves empty while crops rot in their fields because there’s been no one to harvest them. Then is there any end to this darkness? The impact of mass firings of government employees and termination of contracts with private sector entities, the armed deployments to inner cities that are emptying out anything associated with dining or entertainment, leading to off-the-cliff revenue nosedives.

Forget about fair elections any longer, too, if elections at all.

Add in what is being done to the standing of the U.S. in the world and the systematic defanging of national intelligence and defense capabilities and the permission of massive criminal networks to expand domestically.

Ladies and gentlemen, we are in the midst of the greatest assault on America’s cherished institutions, role in the world, and standards of living of its citizenry ever in her existence.

We are being savaged by enemies not so much foreign as domestic. This administration is a fully blown operation of Russian-backed enemies of democracy and freedom. The only freedom allowed is the freedom to assault your neighbor, to game the system, to join the ugly romp, or at least that is what is being said.

So, all that being said, what’s the solution? It must be understood that the two political identities that exist in the nation today are pro- and anti-Trump. The old political labels no longer apply. Either you are on the Trump bandwagon, or you are against it. It is not possible in this situation to be on the fence, or to be equivocal at all. In other words, if you are not dead set against all this, then you are for it.

Moreover, if you are against anyone who is against Trump and this whole mess, then you are for it all, because you are weakening the potential for opposing it.

If Trumpworld is able to convince you to attack any anti-Trump component, then you are acting as a Trumpworld agent.

There is only one item on our political agenda, folks! It is to get rid of him, and to work to shape and strengthen the united front needed to do it.

The last 50 years of postmodernism’s insistence that everyone’s little personal issues justify sewing division and discord unless “demands are met” must now be subordinated to achieving and holding a united front against this murderous and treasonous dictator.

A movement inspired by a notion that granting everyone their little petty grievance is the best way to preserve democracy has proven wrong. There are now only two components to democracy upon which its survival depends: the assertion that all persons are created equal, the most essential component of American democracy, and the rule of law grounded in that notion as reflected in the U.S. Constitution.

A united anti-Trump movement must affirm these basic shared components and fight against all efforts to set one against another to shatter it.