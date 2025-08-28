Meridian Football Crushes Justice In Statement Season Opener

Meridian High School head football coach PJ Anderson has been optimistic that his squad can improve upon its 3-7 record a season ago, and in their first test, the Mustangs passed with flying colors winning 55-0.

Following a month of promising preseason scrimmages, Meridian visited the Wolves of Justice High School to open its 2025 season on Thursday night. But after the first quarter, you’d have never known this was a road game for the Mustangs.

Patrick Scully picked off a Justice pass in the end zone late in the first quarter with both teams still yet to score, and on the ensuing drive, Alex Jacobson took a short pass from Cruz Ruoff through the defense to the house from deep in Meridian territory. Then, after a Wolves three-and-out, another long touchdown run from Duke Dawson put the Mustangs ahead 15-0. That was the score after a frame, and it wouldn’t get any closer in what became a 55-0 rout.

Jacobson, Oumar Thompson, and Abe Ellis all found the end zone multiple times, while Ruoff threw three touchdown passes and ran in a two-point conversion following Meridian’s opening points. Jacobson nearly had a third score, in which he juked out multiple defenders in another highlight reel long-distance sprint to the goal line, but it was called back due to a holding penalty. Dawson and Rex MacAlester accounted for the other two touchdowns in a game that was for all intents and purposes over by halftime.

“We’ve practiced really well all summer and we came out ready to play,” Anderson said postgame. He has cited his team’s experience, with Jacobson and the four-year starter Ruoff leading the charge, as a major advantage that can help the Mustangs take a significant step forward this season.

Next Friday, Meridian will play its home opener against Kettle Run as the Mustangs look to improve to 2-0. Last year the Mustangs lost to the Cougars 47-7, so this will be a valuable test.