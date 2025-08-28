Guest Commentary: Falls Church Democrats Must Lead in 2025



By Jeff Person Member, Falls Church City Democratic Committee

Falls Church is more than just a dot on the map of Northern Virginia—it’s a tight-knit community with a proud history of civic engagement. We may be a small independent city, but we’ve always punched above our weight when it comes to shaping the direction of Virginia politics. Our neighbors are the kind of people who stop to talk at the Farmers Market, volunteer in our schools, show up at City Hall to testify, and lend a hand at Cherry Hill Park cleanup days. It’s that spirit of participation that makes Falls Church special.

As we look ahead in 2025, that spirit will be more important than ever. Virginia will once again find itself on the frontlines of a national struggle over what kind of future we want for our Commonwealth—and for our country. Donald Trump is President again. And here in Falls Church, we know firsthand the damage he caused.

Trump’s agency shutdowns and reckless leadership threw thousands of our neighbors—federal workers and contractors—out of work, creating financial uncertainty for families right here in our city. It wasn’t just an abstract fight in Washington; it was the people of Falls Church waiting anxiously for back pay, juggling bills, and wondering how long the chaos would last. Trump turned hardworking public servants into political pawns.

We have to fight back!

That’s why the Falls Church City Democratic Committee is gearing up for one of the most consequential election years of our lifetimes. We will be electing a new statewide ticket—Abigail Spanberger for Governor, Ghazala Hashmi for Lieutenant Governor, and Jay Jones for Attorney General—leaders who will move Virginia forward instead of dragging us backward. And right here at home, Delegate Marcus Simon is running for re-election, continuing his record of fighting for our values in Richmond.

The work we do here at the grassroots level—knocking on doors, making phone calls, talking to our neighbors at the Farmers Market or over coffee at Northside Social—will determine whether Virginia continues moving forward or slips backward into division and extremism.

But we cannot do it alone. We need every Democrat in Falls Church engaged. That means volunteering your time, contributing what you can, and bringing a friend to join us. It means showing up not just on Election Day, but throughout the year—at events, canvasses, and conversations with undecided voters who need to hear why our values matter.

We’ve seen what happens when Democrats organize, invest, and turn out: We expand healthcare, we protect reproductive freedom, we invest in education, and we defend democracy. Falls Church has played a role in those victories before, and we must do so again. When we come together, we don’t just shape elections—we shape the future of Virginia.

This fall, the City Democratic Committee has two major events to bring our community together. First is our Labor Day Ice Cream Social on Monday, September 1, 2025, from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. at the Cherry Hill Park Pavilion, 312 Park Ave, Falls Church, VA 22046. This family-friendly event is a chance to enjoy ice cream, meet your neighbors, hear from Democratic leaders, and kick off the campaign season with energy and optimism.

Then, just a few weeks later, we’ll host our biggest fundraiser of the year: the Falls Church City Democratic Committee Potluck on Sunday, September 21, 2025. Nothing says Falls Church quite like a potluck dinner, where neighbors share a dish, swap stories, and build community while raising the resources we need to win. Tickets are $50 with a dish or $75 without a dish, and you can also sponsor a federal worker for $75—a fitting gesture in a city where so many of our residents serve the public every day. Tickets are available now at (secure.actblue.com/donate/fccdc25)

These gatherings are more than social events—they are statements of defiance against Trump’s brand of chaos. They are moments when we remind each other why we fight: for good schools, for safe neighborhoods, for the dignity of every person, and for a democracy that truly represents the people—not one man’s ego.

This is our moment to stand together, to reject Trump’s dark vision, and to fight for a Virginia that is inclusive, forward-looking, and just. Falls Church has always risen to the occasion. Let’s do it again.