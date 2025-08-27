EYA Lands New F.C. Area Housing Project in Pimmit Hills

EYA, a Washington D.C.-based leader in urban infill residential development that was a major player in the 10-acre West End development in Falls Church in recent years, officially secured entitlement approvals from St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Pimmit Hills, adjacent Falls Church, it announced yesterday. “It marks a major milestone in the transformation of the site into a thoughtfully designed townhome community,” a spokesman said.

Located at the intersection of Leesburg Pike and Idylwood Road, the approximately 70-townhome community “will honor the church’s vision for growth while introducing new housing, green space and trail connections in a highly desirable, centrally located neighborhood,” Askash Thakkar, executive vice president of EYA, stated.

“Our work with St. Paul’s has been grounded in a shared commitment to creating something lasting and meaningful. This important project is a reflection of what can be achieved when vision and expertise align, ” said Thakkar. “This has been a true partnership, which will result in a neighborhood that reflects the values of the congregation and the character of the surrounding area.”

“For St. Paul’s, this partnership is a shared journey toward a stronger future for our congregation and our neighborhood. Our site had previously been pursued by other development teams, but challenges in securing the necessary entitlements had stalled progress,” said Pastor Mark Shaltanis of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church. “EYA understood our vision, worked with us through the challenges, and brought the resources and know-how to make it a reality. This project will enhance our mission, strengthen our congregation and create a vibrant new neighborhood that benefits the entire community.”

Designed to complement the existing community and environment, the project will feature elevator optional townhomes with rooftop decks, mature landscaping and public amenities, including a central entry park, pollinator garden and nature trails that connect to surrounding neighborhoods and retail. The plan also incorporates a signature staircase linking the community to the church, traffic enhancements along Idylwood Road and environmental stewardship measures such as stormwater management.

Located minutes from I-66, I-495, and the West Falls Church-Virginia Tech Metro station, the new neighborhood offers direct access to Tysons, downtown Falls Church and the broader D.C. region.

EYA’s successful approval process clears the way for the full development process to begin, demonstrating the company’s ability to manage complex stakeholder relationships, navigate challenging zoning requirements and move quickly from entitlement to execution. Construction is expected to begin late next summer 2026, with sales launching in late 2026.

For over 30 years, EYA has been a market leader in the development of large-scale, urban infill residential projects. With expertise in the entitlement, development, and construction of for-sale, multi-family, and mixed-income housing, EYA has created over 50 neighborhoods that are home to more than 10,000 residents across Washington, DC, Maryland and Northern Virginia.

EYA is a privately held company that has completed over $2 billion of projects that have introduced “life within walking distance” throughout the greater D.C. region.

In Falls Church, the group has had a major presence, teaming with Hoffman and Regency, as selected by the Falls Church City Council, to undertake the mammoth West End project, now under control of Hoffman.

EYA, in partnership with Rushmark Properties and Hoffman, secured Fairfax County approval in June 2023 to transform a surface parking lot at West Falls Church Metro into a vibrant transit-oriented neighborhood.

The master plan includes 810 multifamily residences, 85 townhomes, 110,000 sq ft of office space, and up to 10,000 sq ft of retail, along with six public parks and extensive mobility enhancements.

Infrastructure improvements, like trail construction, new road grid, pedestrian signals, and bus shelters, were slated to begin this summer, with most work expected to wrap up within 9–12 months.

As of this month, construction has begun on the West Falls Church Metro station site, but, according to reports, not for the main mixed-use redevelopment by EYA. Significant site infrastructure and road improvement work is underway, with the larger building construction expected to follow financing.

EYA executive vice president Evan Goldman, the chair of the Mission Advancement group at the Urban Land Institute, appeared at numerous town halls in Falls Church to win broad support for their efforts starting in November 2019, when the project team for development of the West Falls project was first announced.