2025-08-24 11:27 AM
Sen. Warner Blasts Firing Of DIA Director Kruse

2025-08-22inBreaking News

Friday, Aug. 22 — Virginia U.S. Senator and Senate Select Committee on Intelligence Vice Chairman Mark R. Warner released the following statement on the firing of General Jeffrey Kruse as Director of the Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA):

“The firing of yet another senior national security official underscores the Trump administration’s dangerous habit of treating intelligence as a loyalty test rather than a safeguard for our country. General Kruse is a career military officer with decades of distinguished, non-partisan service to our nation, making this ouster all the more troubling.

“It is perhaps unsurprising that General Kruse’s removal as head of the Defense Intelligence Agency comes on the heels of a DIA assessment that directly contradicted the president’s claim to have ‘obliterated’ Iran’s nuclear program. That kind of honest, fact-based analysis is exactly what we should want from our intelligence agencies, regardless of whether it flatters the White House narrative. When expertise is cast aside and intelligence is distorted or silenced, our adversaries gain the upper hand and America is left less safe.”

