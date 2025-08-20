F.C. Schools Underway, Opening Day Draws 2,680

In general accordance with expectations, opening day enrollment in the Falls Church City Public School system was reported at 2,680. According to FCCPS spokesman John Brett, the number “is higher than this time last year, but under projections. However, it is still early as we are enrolling students every day and will be for the next few weeks.”

Opening day went swimmingly, a school spokesman told the News-Press, the first one for new Superintendent Dr. Terry Dade. Dade issued a statement about it all on Tuesday, which reads as follows:

“Yesterday marked an exciting milestone as we welcomed students back to Falls Church City Public Schools for the 2025-26 school year. Walking through our hallways and seeing the energy, curiosity, and joy on students’ faces reminded me once again why we do this important work together.

“Our incredible team of educators, support staff, and administrators has spent the summer collaborating to ensure every student feels welcomed, supported, and ready to learn. From our newest kindergarteners taking their first steps into Mount Daniel Elementary to our graduating seniors at Meridian High School, each student brings unique strengths that make our learning community stronger.

“As we begin this new chapter, I’m energized by the partnerships we are building with families and our broader Falls Church community. The needs of our students come first, and we know that meeting those needs requires all of us working together—educators, families, and community members—each bringing our expertise and dedication to support student success.

Thank you to our families for entrusting us with your children, and to our entire FCCPS team for your unwavering commitment to excellence. Together, we’re building something truly special for our students.”

Opening day for classes at all five City system schools proceeded without incident in warm, clear, summery weather.

It was nostalgic for some, such as Falls Church’s State Delegate Marcus Simon, who mused on social media Monday, “Not gonna lie, it was a little sad to see all the kids standing at the bus stop on the corner for the first day of school. Made me a little nostalgic for the vicarious excitement that came with this time of year for a good long time. Now Z is driving himself to Virginia Tech on Friday, and Em just wants us to deliver her luggage to her apartment this weekend as she embarks on her first year of grad school.”

This was a sentiment shared in one form or another by many this opening day, even as it arrived two weeks before the usual post-Labor Day starting date.

The schools’ PTAs made the first day back special by showering teachers and staff with meals and love, Brett reported.

School days are set to run as follows: Jessie Thackrey Preschool 8:00 a.m.- 2:00 p.m. (No Early Release), Mt. Daniel and Oak Street Elementary Schools 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. (Early Release when scheduled: 1:15 p.m.), Mary Ellen Henderson Middle School and Meridian High School: 8:30 a.m. – 3:10 p.m. (Early Release: 12:30 p.m.).

Back to School Nights for parents are set as follows: Henderson Middle School Wednesday, August 27; 6:15 p.m., Meridian High Wednesday, September 3; 6:30 p.m., Oak Street Thursday, September 4; 6:30 p.m. and Mt Daniel Thursday, September 11; 6:30 p.m.

The system’s instructional technology staff is involved this week at Meridian High and Mary Ellen Henderson Middle School in the distribution of 1,700 new MacBook Pro laptops to students in grades 6-12. This is part of FCCPS’s four-year device cycle program, ensuring students always have access to up-to-date technology.

The distribution effort represents months of careful planning and preparation. As part of a commitment to equitable access across all grade levels, the laptops previously used by secondary students were refurbished over the summer and are being redeployed to Mt. Daniel and Oak Street Elementary Schools. Students received their new laptops along with updated guidelines for digital citizenship and responsible technology use.

The Free and Reduced Meals applications for the 2025-26 school year are now available for submission. All families must reapply each year, even if approved in previous years. Any questions should be directed to Richard Kane at RKane@fccps.org.

The new year sports season kicks off this week for the Meridian High Mustangs with a home girls volleyball match tonight, Thursday Aug. 21, against Heritage High, and an away varsity football game at Alexandria City High at 6:15 p.m. A girls field hockey game against Westlake will be home for the Mustangs Friday at 7:30 p.m.