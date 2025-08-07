The Naked Gun Reboot Misfires Despite Star Power Spark

The reboot of the The Naked Gun, released nationally August 1, doesn’t have quite the appeal of the original film series. The zeitgeist of the times has changed, and this movie doesn’t keep up. Although there were some good laugh out loud moments scattered throughout the relatively short film, not much felt particularly innovative or updated despite new lead actors and plot lines. Much of the slapstick seemed tired and dated, although true afficionados of the genre may find it quite funny. With a three-decade gap between film iterations, the continuation of this series has been highly anticipated. At times, The Naked Gun 2025 seems to be going for a noir feel, with Liam Neeson portraying the son of the original star and Pamela Anderson playing the femme fatale. Perhaps more interesting than the film itself is that the two current lead actors are now in a real-life romance. They met on the set of The Naked Gun, and this may account for their seamless onscreen chemistry.

The original Naked Gun film trilogy was a police squad spoof starring Leslie Nielson as Lieutenant Frank Drebin. Priscilla Presley portrayed bombshell Jane Spencer in the series. In comparing the earlier films to 2025’s creation, the fresh edge of the originals (released in 1988, 1991 and 1994) is sorely lacking in the current incarnation. The Naked Gun origin story dates back to the 1982 Police Squad! television show, which also starred Leslie Nielson. It lasted only six episodes, but it spawned the film series.

The current plot centers on Frank Drebin, Jr.’s efforts to follow in the footsteps of his father in dealing with various absurd situations which require the help of the police squad so as to avoid a catastrophe with global implications. The set-up begins with the suspicious death of a brilliant tech engineer, whose electric vehicle went off the road. The victim’s sister, Beth Davenport (Pamela Anderson), seeks Frank’s help in investigating what she’s convinced was murder. He tells her to leave the detective work to the professionals, but they both turn up at a jazz nightclub run by her brother’s boss, Edentech founder Richard Kane. This role is adroitly played by Danny Huston, who’s intensity practically jumps off the screen in a good way. Anderson is a standout in the nightclub scene when she takes the stage for a scripted impromptu performance.

I appreciated the clever bits in The Naked Gun, such as when Drebin, Jr. and his partner cry in front of wall plaques of their departed fathers (former detectives) while dishing out some funny lines. There were also some playful cameos, including Priscilla Presley. These touches along with other laughs were too few, however, to be fully redemptive of what is otherwise a mediocre script. This does seem to be the summer of movie reboots of the same name (Superman, I Know What You Did Last Summer, and now The Naked Gun). Of the three, this one gets my lowest rating.

Liam Neeson, a seasoned film actor at 73, is known for his many action roles. In The Naked Gun, his acting is competent but somehow uninspired. The deadpan brilliance which Leslie Niesen lent to his role doesn’t reappear with Neeson in the lead, even though I’ve been a fan of many of his other performances. Admittedly, he had big shoes to fill in taking on this one and I applaud him for switching genres in such a big way. Pamela Anderson’s comedic timing is both a surprise and much appreciated, as she added some sparkle to the film. Her star has been shining brightly since receiving critical acclaim in 2024’s film The Last Showgirl. In the end, however, The Naked Gun’s latest installment misfires more than it hits the target.