Our Man In Arlington 8-7-2025

When does a “community event” transform into an “important annual community institution”? The answer might simply involve two factors: longevity, and the extent of community participation. How long has the event been taking place? How many people are involved?

In the City of Falls Church, these standards are likely met every year with its annual Memorial Day Parade, which dates back to 1985. In Arlington, a case can be made that the annual Arlington County Fair meets those standards of a long-running event with significant community participation. From its beginnings in 1977, the Arlington County Fair has grown into one of the largest free fairs on the East Coast, welcoming more than 150,000 visitors each year.

This year the Arlington County Fair runs from Wednesday, August 13 through Sunday, August 17, at the Thomas Jefferson Community Center. With free admission every day, and many new features along with the old favorites, the Fair promises to have something for everyone to enjoy.

I am always fascinated by the “origin stories” of our many community organizations in Arlington. The Fair’s origin story provides a spotlight on a theme that is a thread throughout Arlington’s history: remarkable volunteer-driven community engagement The first Arlington County Fair, held in 1977, was a modest affair, held in the Thomas Jefferson school parking lot, without rides or a midway. The idea for the Fair emerged from the County’s community gardens program, with resident gardeners planning a Harvest Day to display their produce. The plan expanded with outreach to other community groups, including a request to Floyd Hawkins, a long-time resident of Green Valley, who had a small farm on his property since 1925. Mr. Hawkins was best known as a beekeeper, and he donated a door prize of honey. As noted in the local paper, “…bees usually pollinate within a three-mile area, making this real Arlington honey”.

The Fair was organized by volunteers who stepped up and created a non-profit organization, with Mr. Hawkins as its treasurer for the first ten years. The Fair grew in size and popularity each year. Rides were added in 1983. The gymnasium in the community center became the focal point of all the exhibits and community booths (with air-conditioning to help cool off everyone). Gradually, the small band of volunteer gardeners were able to grow the County Fair into a “must-attend” event, getting more and more support each year from fellow community members, and the Arlington County government.

This year, Cole Shows Amusement Company will return to provide amusement rides and midway games for all ages. There are entertainment stages, both inside and outdoors, with musical performances, eating contests, magic shows, and much more. The food offerings will range from nostalgic treats like funnel cakes and fried Oreos, to a food lineup featuring everything from Thai noodles to lobster rolls. “Children of all ages” can enjoy the carnival rides, hands-on exhibits, cultural performances, and annual favorites, like the Children’s Entrepreneur Market. You may ask, what is an “Entrepreneur Market”? Well, come on out and discover something new.

Each day offers free admission and a full slate of activities, but I advise that you check out their website for all the relevant information, especially regarding transportation: (www.stayarlington.com/events/annual-events/arlington-county-fair). The indoor exhibits are open Friday to Sunday; the outdoor portion of the Fair is also open on Wednesday and Thursday starting at 5:00.

Fair warning: Saturday is especially stacked, from the Pie Eating Championship to the kids’ foam party, along with a packed lineup of performances and demonstrations. Something new this year is the “Vienna Princess Glam Tent”, with face painting, hair-braiding, and balloon animals fit for royalty. I did a quick internet search of those four words and was amazed to learn that certain super-heroes and princesses (from Vienna, Virginia) might be making an appearance. However, with respect to glamorous royalty, nothing can top the 1978 Fair, when the famous actress, Elizabeth Taylor, showed up for the opening of the Fair. You may ask, who was Elizabeth Taylor? Well, if that is your question, I can only refer you to the good old internet for another search.