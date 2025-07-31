Facebook Twitter Instagram Newspaper
2025-08-02 9:39 PM
Facebook Twitter Instagram Newspaper

Sen. Warner Hits Key Issues In Telephone Press Conference

Picture of FCNP.com

FCNP.com

2025-07-31inNews

Thursday, July 31 — Virginia U.S. Senator Mark Warner today concluded a telephone press conference with an assertion that AI will be taking away so many entry level jobs in the coming period that one of the biggest issues facing the nation will be how to deal with this. It comes, he said, as in the wake of the mass layoffs of government workers and government contracts, “many of the jobs just won’t come back because of AI.”

     Warner said that the Trump administration’s Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE, efforts at improving efficiency in the government has been “sloppy,” and that “jerking people around” has not saved taxpayers any money and in fact cost more, but added that a “smart DOGE” that would make government “more user friendly” makes sense.

    He spoke against the Trump administration efforts to “political interference” with universities, such as George Mason and UVA, and called for the release of all the Epstein files, urging Trump’s MAGA base to “keep up the pressure.” He assailed Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard’s call for action against those who asserted pro-Trump Russian interference in the 2016 election, citing the five-volume bi-partisan intelligence report that was issued at the time that made a convincing case for the fact that Russia preferred Trump and did interfere in a major way in that election.

    Warner said he and Virginia Sen. Tim Kaine have collaborated in introducing four major pieces of legislation calling for ICE personnel to “take their masks off,” for new policies encouraging the conversion of vacated strip malls and other business buildings to low income housing as America is now 4.7 million units of housing short of the needed level, to roll back the “big beautiful bill’s” cuts to Medicaid impacting 17-18 million Americans, and to boost funding for suicide prevention programs. 

    On the housing issue, he noted that unhelpful regulations and other factors have caused the average age of Americans entering the housing market to reach 38 years, compared to being in the 20s just a decade ago.

Recent News

Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
On Key

Stories that may interest you

A Penny for Your Thoughts July 31

Donald Trump has a penchant for prisons and locking up people – former Presidents, First Ladies, an FBI Director, elected officials, immigrants. Now, his sights seem to be trained on

Our Man In Arlington August 7-31-2025

Parking spaces and stormwater flow. These are two crucial factors that need to be addressed whenever there is any new development. They are especially critical in residential development, whether it

5th Hub About To Soar in F.C.

Next month, the City of Falls Church will be graced with yet another top-shelf restaurant, this one called GrillMarX Steak House. It is getting ready to open next month and

Support Local News!

For Information on Advertising:

Email Us

Legitimate news organizations need grass roots support like never before, and that includes your Falls Church News-Press. For more than 33 years, your News-Press has kept its readers informed and enlightened. We can’t continue without the support of our readers. This means YOU! Please step up in these challenging times to support the news source you are reading right now!

Donate Today!