Next month, the City of Falls Church will be graced with yet another top-shelf restaurant, this one called GrillMarX Steak House. It is getting ready to open next month and could become the center of a fifth hub of dining and retail in the City’s 2.2 square miles, this one near the intersection of S. Washington and Maple Ave., in the wider Tinner Hill neighborhood.

It will be added to the list of other centers of fine dining and retail we’ve earlier identified in page one coverage, being the 10-acre West End project, Founders Row 1 and 2, the Broad at Washington City Center and the Eden Center. This fifth area will center on the big and classy GrillMarX but also the formidable Dolan Uyeghur restaurant where Pizzeria Orso used to be, as well as the Grocery Outlet going soon into the old Target space, the Happy Tart under new ownership on S. Maple, and a relocated Galleria Florist, the Tinner Hill Hair Salon and Dave’s Sauces. There are other businesses, too.

We’ve been mildly surprised to learn that a lot of people are unaware of the Uyghur people, much less the outstanding restaurant that members of the local Economic Development Authority, the late Bob Young in particular, and the Citizens for a Better City, led by Hal Lippman, pushed to locate a second Dolan location restaurant in the Little City, the other being on Connecticut Avenue in D.C.

In short, the Uyeghur population of 10 million is centered in the Xinjiang region of far northwest China, a population that has been systematically and viciously oppressed by the Chinese government because it is Turkish Moslem and it is thought might disrupt the Chinese belt-and-rail project to build rail infrastructure through its western regions en route to hooking up with European economies. The repression of the Uyeghurs is well documented, which is why making a special effort to support the Dolan restaurant in Falls Church is a good idea.

Dolan Uyghur Restaurant in Falls Church is described as a vibrant celebration of authentic Uyghur and Central Asian cuisine, located at 400 S. Maple Ave. Open daily—with brunch on weekends—this spacious, modern eatery offers a memorable dining experience rooted in Uyghur tradition. The restaurant was founded by Hamid Kerim, an Uyghur immigrant who fled the Xinjiang region. Naming the business “Dolan” after an ancient Taklamakan Desert tribe, Kerim created this space not just to serve food but to share Uyghur heritage and raise awareness of the struggles facing the Uyghur community.

The restaurant features traditional Uyghur dishes with influences from Turkish, Persian, and Arabic cuisines, showcasing healthy, flavorful meals made from scratch. Dishes are made in-house using traditional techniques and high-quality ingredients.

The décor features subtle Eastern touches with a modern twist. Restaurantji reviewers give it a 4.8/5 (133 ratings), praising the food’s authenticity, flavor, and festive atmosphere. Favorites include Laghman, Korma Chop, and baba ganoush.