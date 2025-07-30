 F.C. Gets Its First Traffic Circle

For anyone who drives into D.C., roundabouts are nothing new. They’re wildly popular in Europe, as anyone who watched the Tour de France bicycle race last week can attest. And throughout the Caribbean. They’re growing in popularity in this region, too. With the blessings of the Virginia Department of Transportation, some have already appeared in Loudoun County, Prince William, Fauquier and Orange counties.

Now Falls Church is about to get its first. The signage has gone up at the intersection of Annandale Rd. and S. Maple St. and the work was slated to begin July 21 with traffic disruptions due to begin later this week. Construction time is estimated at 300 days, indicating a finish by late next spring. There will be temporary lane closures and sidewalk closures. At times there will be full closures of the intersection with a detour that will reroute traffic.

Falls Church City Manager Wyatt Shields told the News-Press this week that the aim of the project, estimated to cost $2.3 million and change, utilizing federal and state grant money (not costing City residents a dime), is safety, not only for vehicular traffic but also pedestrians.

Yes, the City of Falls Church is advancing a major transportation improvement project to construct a modern roundabout at the intersection of Annandale Road and South Maple Avenue.

This key infrastructure upgrade is designed to improve traffic flow, enhance pedestrian safety, and support the City’s long-term vision of a more walkable and connected community.

“This project reflects our commitment to building safer, more efficient streets that work for everyone—drivers, pedestrians, cyclists, and transit users,” said Shields. “The new roundabout will not only improve safety and reduce congestion, but also serve as a gateway to our vibrant downtown area.”

The proposed single-lane roundabout will replace the current signalized intersection, which has been identified as a location with traffic congestion, pedestrian safety challenges, and inefficient vehicle flow. The roundabout will feature:

• A one-lane circular design to reduce conflict points and calm traffic

• Pedestrian crosswalks with refuge islands for safer crossings

• ADA-compliant sidewalks and curb ramps

• Native landscaping and potential public art in the center island

• Improved stormwater management and updated lighting

By removing traffic signals and reconfiguring the intersection geometry, the roundabout will reduce vehicle delays and improve overall safety. According to national data, modern roundabouts can reduce injury crashes by up to 75 percent and nearly eliminate the most dangerous types of collisions.

Over the past year, the City has conducted public outreach through community meetings, online surveys, and stakeholder discussions. Feedback has been largely positive, with residents and businesses expressing support for a safer, more accessible street design.

“We’ve heard from many in the community who are excited about the benefits this project brings—not only for traffic safety, but also for creating a more welcoming streetscape,” said the City’s new Department of Public Works Director Amanda Stouit Brain. “We are working closely with neighbors and local businesses to ensure a smooth construction process.”

Throughout construction, the City will maintain access to homes and businesses, with clear signage, detours, and phased work zones to minimize disruption.

The Annandale–South Maple roundabout project is part of the City’s broader Complete Streets initiative, which prioritizes transportation solutions that are inclusive, sustainable, and forward-looking.

“This project is about more than just traffic,” said Mayor Letty Hardi. “It’s about building a city where families feel safe crossing the street, businesses can thrive with better foot traffic, and all residents can enjoy