Superman In Theaters Now

“Superman,” which hit theaters on July 11, is a mixed bag experience depending on your point of view. This film version of the popular series, written and directed by James Gunn, is so eager to show off its’ many themes that the story line gets somewhat lost in all the activity. Superman originated as a superhero action figure in DC Comics publications dating back to 1938. The series follows Superman as he travels to Earth after the destruction of his home-planet, Krypton. As the story has been adapted into other media over the years, details have been added about his relationships, foes and superpowers. This incarnation had me missing a simpler and less over-the-top script, as was the case in the original movie series starring Christopher Reeve, which first launched in 1978.

The lead actors in 2025’s “Superman,” as Clark Kent/Superman and Lois Lane, were among the best attributes of the new film and their onscreen chemistry felt very authentic. David Corenswet in his biggest role to date presents a spot-on Superman, both handsome and charming and yet somewhat goofy and full of goodwill toward mankind. From an historic perspective, this captures the essence of the Superman character as presented throughout earlier versions. Rachel Brosnahan, best known for her Emmy-winning role as Midge Maisel on “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” ably portrays the tenacious Daily Planet reporter Lois Lane. Krypto, the flying dog, is also a scene stealer in his Superman style matching red cape. The dog first appeared in DC Comics in 1955 and provides a key role in the plot of the 2025 “Superman,” Fun fact: Gunn used his own rescue dog as the prototype for building the 3D computer-generated Krypto in the film.

This “Superman” reboot begins when after three years of doing his superhero thing, Superman faces his first defeat. The central theme involves him trying to reconcile his lineage from planet Krypton with his human upbringing as Clark Kent in Smallville, Kansas. As an adult Kryptonian, he has extraordinary powers when exposed to the radiant energy of Earth’s sun. Superman seeks truth and justice while being challenged by nefarious forces. He also finds himself enmeshed in world politics, which has a topical ring to it. Lex Luthor is a billionaire tech guy, played by British actor Nicholas Hoult, who hates Superman for having the power to do almost anything and for not aligning with his own world views. He is trying to take down the Man of Steel (Superman) and the Justice Gang (a trio of “heroes”) is making matters worse.

Superman’s alter-ego, Clark Kent, is the secret identity of Superman during his time as a Kryptonian refugee on planet Earth. He appears as a mild-mannered reporter at the Daily Planet newspaper in the busy city of Metropolis. His Clark Kent persona is purposely presented to blend in with ordinary humans to allow him to do Superman’s good works without arousing suspicion. The many obstacles to this goal in 2025’s “Superman” can be viewed as a metaphor to the challenges of co-existing peacefully in today’s complicated world. Or this can be viewed through the lens of pure entertainment, which for many will be very satisfying. I found the human touches in the scenes involving Clark Kent with his colleagues and others to be the most resonant.

This movie represents a fresh take on “Superman” and the densely filled story line with constant action can be entrancing. For me, however, the plot also seemed to careen from one event to the next, without a pause for nuance or more character development. The action seemed to be everything everywhere all at once (that’s a reference to a 2022 movie of the same name), with so many visual and special effects that at times it felt like I was watching a series of video games. If you are interested, my recommendation is to try out this movie and take the ride. Despite my reservations, I found myself curious and not regretting that I took the time to see the film.