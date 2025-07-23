 New Beyer Bill to Counter ‘Hyper-Gerrymandering’

Virginia U.S. Rep. Don Beyer and Maryland Rep. Jamie Raskin today led a House delegation in reintroducing the Fair Representation Act, an election reform bill to address structural gerrymandering issues and extreme partisanship in federal elections. The bill would implement measures to elect U.S. House Representatives through ranked choice voting in multi-member districts drawn by independent redistricting commissions and would require ranked choice voting to elect U.S. Senators.

“Hyperpartisan gerrymandering has suppressed meaningful electoral competition, which in turn has allowed extremist ideologies to hijack our political discourse and sown public distrust of our political system,” said Rep. Don Beyer. “Our Fair Representation Act would provide necessary solutions by implementing critical reforms to strengthen our electoral system, ensure every voter has their voice represented, and restore public trust. This is how we create a Congress made up of Members who prioritize pragmatic legislative results and solutions for the benefit of the American people.”

“Every day brings more bad news of gerrymandering, extreme gerrymandering and straight-up disenfranchisement,” said Rep. Jamie Raskin. “The Fair Representation Act is the opposite of all that: it brings democracy up to date in the 21st century instead of turning the clock back to the white primaries, grandfather clauses, literacy tests and poll taxes of the 20th century.”

“Nearly 9 in 10 Americans say elected officials don’t care what people like them think. We need ranked choice voting and proportional representation to make our government work for the American people,” said Meredith Sumpter, President and CEO of FairVote. “The Fair Representation Act gives voters more choice and more power. It would make our elections fairer and more competitive and offer a path away from gerrymandering and polarization. It would reward candidates and elected officials who build coalitions and work across the aisle to get things done for voters, rather than those who succeed by attacking and turning Americans against one another.”

Reps. Scott Peters (D-CA), Jim McGovern (D-MA), and Ro Khanna (D-CA) are co-sponsors of the Fair Representation Act.

The legislation is supported by organizations including FairVote Action, RepresentUs, RepresentWomen, Rank the Vote, NETWORK Lobby for Catholic Social Justice, National Council of Jewish Women, Bridge Alliance Education Fund, People Power United, Divided We Fall, 7th Generation Labs, DemCast USA, National Black Justice Coalition, More Equitable Democracy Action, Voices for Progress, United Church of Christ, Voter Choice Massachusetts, N.C. For The People Action, League of Women Voters Rogue Valley, Ocean State RCV, Vote Nevada, FairVote Minnesota, Ranked Choice Voting Maryland, Rank The Vote Ohio, Voter Choice Arizona, Better Ballot NC, NH Ranked Choice Voting, Better Ballot SC.