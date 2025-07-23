2 From F.C. Feted With LGBTQ+ Business Honors

The venerable Washington Business Journal, affiliated with a chain of similar business newspapers in major cities across the U.S., last week honored 14 LGBTQ+ business leaders in the D.C. region with a classy roof top reception in Arlington and major in-depth page one coverage in its weekly edition. Among the honored are two from Falls Church, Falls Church News-Press founder, owner and editor Nicholas F. Benton and Dr. Jorge Ramallo, medical director of the Inova Pride Clinic located in Falls Church.

At the reception, Journal organizers praised co-sponsors led by Kaiser Permanente for joining them in defying the current pressures from the White House to back away from support for diversity, equity and inclusion, and the major play these awards received in their coverage last week was a loud affirmation of the same resolute stand.

With the coverage, Journal editors published the following comment; “This program comes amid efforts by the Trump administration to eliminate diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives, and just weeks after a three-week World Pride celebration in D.C. that attracted visitors from around the country and the world. We asked our honorees about both topics, and a theme that emerged from their answers: resolve and defiance.”

Benton was identified by the Journal in its edition last week, and at the reception, as “no stranger to the news business. The founder of the Falls Church News-Press started the general-interest weekly newspaper 36 years ago and has proudly advertised its LGBTQ+ ownership on the editorial page since 1991.

“The longstanding champion of both the LGBTQ+ and local business communities has also served as president of the Falls Church Chamber of Commerce twice. During his tenure he has hosted public events that included LGBTQ+ activists Frank Kameny and Lilli Vincenz and a forum on the precursor to the modern day LGBTQ+ equality movement, the Stonewall Riots, in 2019. Benton has also published seven books, including ‘Gay Men in the Feminist Revolution’ in 2018 and ‘Education of a Gay Soul’ in 2021.”

In the article, Benton iIdentifies three major achievements as follows: “1. That I’ve run the Falls Church News-Press for 36 years and counting. 2. That my paper has played a major role in bringing together a community that was divided between residential and business interests, to appreciate the role that business plays in providing the revenues needed for educational and quality of life issues. 3. That the paper has advanced the causes of diversity, equality and inclusion in its community.”

He decribes himself as a co-founder of the Gay Liberation Front in 1971, and is quoted saying his message to the LGBTQ+ community is “to recognize that the root of our identity as a community is not hedonistic but Promethean (pro-humanism) in nature.” He added that he hopes to influence others “by showing how following a passion leads to constructive, nonconformist change for the better.” .

Dr. Ramallo leads the Falls Church-based Northern Virginia’s first ever LGBTQ+ primary care clinic, located on N. Washington St. in F.C. The Inova Pride clinic opened in 2002 as a place where health care providers can focus on addressing the needs of LGBTQ+ patients, including gender affirming care, adolescent health, STI and HIV prevention, and mental health.

Dr. Ramallo is quoted in the Business Journal saying, “I’m especially passionate about providing a safe and inclusive space where comprehensive medicare care is accessible to everyone, regardless of their sexual orientation or gender identity. It’s incredibly moving to witness the gracew and gratefulness with which they carry themselves, even in the face of adversity.:

He added, “We deeply understand the stresses, anxieties and fears that continue to affect our community members, and we are committed to caring for all with unwavering sincerity and understanding.”

The Journal edition includes an ad from Inova congratulating Dr. Ramallo, saying “At Inova, we’re proud to celebrate this achievement. We are dedicated to fostering an inclusive workplace where every person is valued.”

Other award recipients included Justin Ayers of Equality MD, Sasha Jean Buchert of Lambda Legal, Lisa Gomes of Lesbifriends Travel, Cary Kadlesek of Goulston and Storrs, Rebecca Linder of Linder Global Events, Joshua Mogil of WilmerHale, Hannah Oliver Depp of Loyalty Bookstores, Bruce Rohr of Marriott International Inc., Ashley Smith of Sheraton Pentagon City Hotel, Courtney Snowden of The Blueprint Strategy Group, David Vosvick of Pepco Holdings Inc. and Scott Zumwalt of Bully Pulpit International.