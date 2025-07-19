Facebook Twitter Instagram Newspaper
 Sen. Warner Assails DNI Gabbard’s Domestic Coup Statements

2025-07-19inBreaking News

WASHINGTON – Virginia U.S. Senator and Select Senate Committee on Intelligence Vice Chairman Mark R. Warner issued the following statement on DNI Gabbard’s unfounded claims of a coup:

“It seems DNI Gabbard is unaware that the years-long Russia investigation carried out by the Senate Intelligence Committee reaffirmed that ‘the Russian government directed extensive activity against U.S. election infrastructure’ ahead of the 2016 election, and that it ‘used social media to conduct an information warfare campaign’ in order to benefit Donald Trump. This conclusion was supported on a unanimous basis by every single Democrat and Republican on the committee.

“It is sadly not surprising that DNI Gabbard, who promised to depoliticize the intelligence community, is once again weaponizing her position to amplify the president’s election conspiracy theories. It is appalling to hear DNI Gabbard accuse her own IC workforce of committing a ‘treasonous conspiracy’ when she was unwilling to label Edward Snowden a traitor.”

