Nicholas Benton Honored By Washington Business Journal

For 36 Years Publishing the Falls Church News-Press as LGBTQ+ Owner

Friday, July 18 – At a special event in Arlington, Virginia, Wednesday, July 16, Falls Church News-Press founder, owner and editor Nicholas F. Benton was honored by the Washington Business Journal as an LGBTQ+ Business Leader for his 36 years founding and at the helm of his weekly Northern Virginia general interest newspaper.

In the Journal this week (and on its website), Benton is identified as follows: “Nicholas Benton is no stranger to the news business. The founder of the Falls Church News-Press started the general-interest weekly newspaper 36 years ago and has proudly advertised its LGBTQ+ ownership on the editorial page since 1991.

“The longstanding champion of both the LGBTQ+ and local business communities has also served as president of the Falls Church Chamber of Commerce twice. During his tenure he has hosted public events that included LGBTQ+ activists Frank Kameny and Lilli Vincenz and a forum on the precursor to the modern day LGBTQ+ equality movement, the Stonewall Riots, in 2019. Benton has also published seven books, including ‘Gay Men in the Feminist Revolution’ in 2018 and ‘Education of a Gay Soul’ in 2021.”

In the article, he identifies three major achievements as follows: “1. That I’ve run the Falls Church News-Press for 36 years and counting. 2. That my paper has played a major role in bringing together a community that was divided between residential and business interests, to appreciate the role that business plays in providing the revenues needed for educational and quality of life issues. 3. That the paper has advanced the causes of diversity, equality and inclusion in its community.”

He identifies himself as a co-founder of the Gay Liberation Front in 1971, and is quoted saying he hopes to influence others “by showing how following a passion leads to constructive, nonconformist change for the better.” Benton was one of 14 LGBTQ+ business leaders to be recognized at the event.