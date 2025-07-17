Facebook Twitter Instagram Newspaper
2025-07-20 7:08 AM
Facebook Twitter Instagram Newspaper

GMU Reports It’s Under Investigation For DEI Practices

Picture of FCNP.com

FCNP.com

2025-07-17inNews

Wednesday, July 16 — In an email to alums this afternoon, Gregory Washington, president of George Mason University, reported the school is now under investigation by the federal Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights. A letter alleges violations of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 relative to faculty hiring. Washington writes that the university has hired the Torridon law firm to represent the school.

      “I can assure you that George Mason has always operated with a commitment to equality under the law. It is simply the Mason way,” Washington writes. The Mason way, he added, “Includes the belief that diversity includes thought, background, and circumstances and any attempt to artificially redefine our diversity as one of race-based exclusivity, is doomed to fail no matter who ends up being excluded.”

Recent News

Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
On Key

Stories that may interest you

Support Local News!

For Information on Advertising:

Email Us

Legitimate news organizations need grass roots support like never before, and that includes your Falls Church News-Press. For more than 33 years, your News-Press has kept its readers informed and enlightened. We can’t continue without the support of our readers. This means YOU! Please step up in these challenging times to support the news source you are reading right now!

Donate Today!