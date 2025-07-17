A Penny for Your Thoughts 7-17-2025

Hard to believe, but summer already is half over. That’s traditional summer, the summer we spend on vacation, at swimming pools, picnics, and casual fun outings, not astronomical summer that began with the summer solstice in June and lasts until September 22, well into the school year these days. One popular summer activity that still has plenty of opportunities is the free summer entertainment series offered by the Fairfax County Park Authority in every magisterial district. My favorite, as readers may know, is Spotlight by Starlight at Mason District Park (6621 Columbia Pike in Annandale). I confess that I am particularly biased about these park concerts, probably because I was part of the community group that created the concert series back in the late 1980s. Although summer weather can be “iffy” for outdoor events, only one concert has been cancelled so far because of weather, and it didn’t rain that evening. The forecasts were wrong!

Upcoming concerts include Cathy and Marcy’s Old Time Coalition, featuring Cathy Fink and Marcy Marxer, long-time popular Grammy winners whose focus is Appalachian Roots and Branches music, on Friday, July 18. The Falls Church Concert Band follows on Sunday, Juily 20, and another large group, the NOVA Symphony Orchestra, will perform on Friday, July 25. Then we will welcome Project Locrea (from LOve and CREAtivity) inspired by folk music of different countries on Sunday, July 27. Moving into August, The British Invasion Years will play music from the Beatles to The Beach Boys on Friday, August 1, followed by the rockabilly sounds of The Grandsons on Sunday, August 3. Ocho de Bastos plays Latin Pop on Friday, August 8, and the Eric Scott Trio, an 18-time WAMMIE winner will appear on Sunday, August 10. The concert series starts winding down with King Teddy, an upbeat five-piece combo, on Friday, August 15, and the final concert features Justin Trawick and the Common Good, an Americana band, on Sunday, August 17.

All shows begin at 7:30 p.m. and usually last an hour, so you can get home while it’s still light out. The Newton Edwards Amphitheater features bench seating, but many attendees bring lawn chairs to sit on the hillside. Wheelchairs can be accommodated on a large accessible platform overlooking the venue. Children’s concerts are presented on Saturday mornings at 10 a.m. International Cultural Heritage Nights, featuring music and dance from around the world, begin at 7:30 on Saturday evenings at Ossian Hall Park, 7900 Heritage Drive in Annandale, across from Annandale High School. Bring a lawn chair or blanket to sit on the grass. A children’s playground is adjacent to the performing site. A full schedule for all Park Authority concerts can be found at www.fairfaxcounty.gov/parks/performances/ The website also has information about how you can support the summer concerts with a tax-deductible donation.

This is an especially precarious time for the arts, which traditionally have struggled for funding, venues, and audiences. The arts are under attack by the Trump Administration, which is attempting to demonize and erase the diversity, equity and inclusion that have been the hallmarks of a welcoming American nation. Never mind that art – the live arts like music and dance, visual arts like painting, photography, and architecture, theatrical arts like drama and comedy – transcends language and culture, and can appeal to everyone, young or old. Government support for the arts and artists is beneficial, but support for the arts should not translate into control of the arts. In our democratic society, the arts must be broad, not narrow, giving everyone an opportunity to figure out for themselves what they may like or enjoy. It’s a lifetime adventure, one that can continue with Spotlight by Starlight this week. See you at the park!