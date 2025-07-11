74 U.S. Representatives Warn Trump Administration To Halt Potentially Illegal Mass Firings Of Federal WorkersRepresentatives demand comes ahead of reported purge of State Department workers

July 11, 2025 (Washington, D.C.) – Congressman Don Beyer (D-VA) today led 74 U.S. Representatives in pressing the Trump Administration to halt plans to conduct further mass firings of federal workers amid reports that the White House intends to proceed with gutting federal agencies and conducting mass purges of civil servants, including at the State Department, following a recent Supreme Court order.

They wrote to Office of Management and Budget (OMB) Director Russ Vought:

“The Supreme Court… did not rule on the legality of these [mass layoff and agency restructuring] plans. The plans themselves are still under active legal review and are still being evaluated at the district and appellate levels for compliance with the law. Continuing forward would show active disregard for the judicial process and the Founders’ checks and balances intent, [and] create chaos if the courts rule these actions unlawful.



“[R]esuming RIFs and reorganizations is premature and risks irreversible harm to federal employees and to our nation. Career civil servants are not expendable pawns, but actual people whose jobs matter.



“It would be irresponsible, and risk violating the law, to restart workforce reductions and reorganization without congressional input while legal uncertainty persists. We urge you to take the responsible, measured approach which is to keep any agency reorganization and RIF plans on hold until legal clarity is achieved, which the Supreme Court’s recent announcement has not granted.”

Beyer previously led a delegation of 60 House Democrats expressing opposition to mass firings of State Department employees, including Foreign Service Officers, to Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

The letter to Director Vought was U.S. Representatives Don Beyer (CA), Alma Adams (NC), Gabe Amo (RI), Yassamin Ansari (AZ), Becca Balint (VT), Nanette Barragán (CA), Brendan Boyle (PA), Julia Brownley (CA), Nikki Budzinski (IL), Janelle Bynum (IR), Greg Casar (TX), Judy Chu (CA), Steve Cohen (TN), Jason Crow (CO), Danny Davis (IL), Madeleine Dean (PA), Diana DeGette (CO), Suzan DelBene (WA), Mark DeSaulnier (CA), Maxine Dexter (OR), Sarah Elfreth (MD), Adriano Espaillat (NY), John Garamend (CA), Daniel Goldman (NY), Steny Hoyer (MD), Val Hoyle (OR), Jared Huffman (CA), Jonathan Jackson (IL), Marcy Kaptur (OH), Robin Kelly (IL), Timothy Kennedy (NY), Ro Khanna (CA), Raja Krishnamoorthi (IL), Greg Landsman (OH), Rick Larsen (WA), John Larson (CT), Sarah McBride (DE), Jennifer McClellan (VA), Betty McCollum (MI), James McGovern (MA), Kweisi Mfume (MD), Gwen Moore (WI), Jerrold Nadler (NY), Joe Neguse (CO), Johnny Olszewski (MD), Jimmy Panetta (CA), Nancy Pelosi (CA), Brittany Pettersen (CO), Chellie Pingree (ME), Delia Ramirez (IL), Jamie Raskin (MD), Deborah Ross (NC), Andrea Salinas (OR), Linda Sánchez (CA), Mary Gay Scanlon (PA), Jan Schakowsky (IL), Kim Schrier (WA), Bobby Scott (VA), Greg Stanton (AZ), Suhas Subramanyam (VA), Mark Takano (CA), Shri Thanedar (MI), Mike Thompson (CA), Dina Titus (NV), Rashida Tlaib (MI), Jill Tokuda (HI), Paul Tonko (NY), Juan Vargas (CA), Nikema Williams (WA), and Congresswoman Eleanor Homes Norton (DC).



Full text of the letter follows below and a signed copy is available here.