Congressman Don Beyer Delivers Remarks at Event Highlighting Research Grants Canceled by Trump Administration

(Washington, DC) – Today, the House Committee on Science, Space, and Technology – Democrats is hosting an event titled, The Things We’ll Never Know: A Science Fair of Canceled Grants. Over twenty scientists from research institutions across the nation whose grants have been canceled by the Trump administration are in attendance to present posters to share their story and discuss their now-canceled research grants. The research represented at this event ranges from neuroscience, to astrophysics, to STEM education. The awarding agencies of the now-canceled grants include the Environmental Protection Agency, Department of Homeland Security, National Institutes of Health, National Science Foundation, USAID, and the Department of Defense. Congressman Don Beyer (D-VA) made the following statement at the event: Hello, I’m Congressman Don Beyer. I represent the 8th Congressional District of Virginia, which encompasses parts of Arlington and Alexandria, just west of here. I’m extremely proud to be a voice in Congress for so many of our hardworking federal employees. Since the start of the Trump administration, I’ve been working around the clock with my constituents who have been impacted by the many cuts to federal funding and the workforce. The National Science Foundation—which at the direction of DOGE and the President, has been forced to cancel over one billion dollars in research grants—currently lies in my district. I know we are joined today by some of the researchers impacted specifically by those NSF cuts. I am so sorry that you, and those impacted by other agencies’ cruel terminations, are being treated so poorly. I look forward to speaking with you and hearing about your work that earned you such prestigious grants. We’re here today to learn about the things we’ll never know. A somber truth we must now reckon with as the Trump administration cuts funds for important research going on in institutions across the nation. Some of these cuts are solely because of petty fights with certain universities, some are because this administration is diversity, equity, and inclusion-phobic, some target politically inconvenient topics, and the list goes on. One thing that this administration has made very clear is that it takes issue with anything or anyone that doesn’t fall in line with its agenda — and unfortunately, science is no exception. But here’s what’s important, inherent, and incredible about science: it has no agenda. Science has no political affiliation. Science rises above political spats, trivial vendettas, and name calling. I think all of us in this room know that. For so long, our great nation has been the envy of the world when it comes to our leadership in science, technology, and innovation. Now, our leadership is at risk. America is in danger of falling behind. If we don’t staunch the bleeding, it will take decades for us to rebuild and recover the scientific enterprise that we have thoughtfully and deliberately built since World War II, which has brought us further than any nation has gone before — to know the unknown, to make lives better, to cure diseases, and to solve our most pressing problems. Today we gather to see, up close, and straight from those working on the solutions to our biggest problems, just what we stand to lose when science gets politicized and cast aside. We are lucky to be surrounded in this room by scientists who have travelled to Washington and taken time out of their busy lives to teach us about what they were working on before the Trump administration canceled their grant, effectively ripping the rug out from under them.Their work is impressive, and it matters. Their research was going to improve the health and safety of people in America and around the world. They were working to train the next generation of scientific leaders. Their efforts were going to expand our understanding of the world around us. We have researchers who were working to help deaf and hard-of-hearing children learn language better; advance our understanding of diseases that affect our motor system, like Parkinson’s and ALS; address the threat of the next pandemic; and so much more. We have individuals here who are local to the DMV— scientists from Hopkins, George Mason, and GW. And we have folks who have travelled across the country from Oregon, Oklahoma, Missouri, Texas, Michigan, Illinois, and up and down the eastern seaboard to present their important work and share with us their experience after their grants were canceled. On behalf of all of my colleagues who care deeply about American science, thank you, so much, to all of you for taking the time to be with us today. As you may be aware, votes were canceled in the House for this week—because of that, many Members are now back in their districts, instead of DC, working with their communities, meeting with constituents, and doing the on-the-ground-work that so often goes unnoticed. Luckily for me, I have just about the easiest commute of any Member of Congress—I live only a few miles from here. That said, you may not see everyone you were expecting to meet today, but for those of us who are here, we will be sure to take your messages back to our colleagues as we continue to fight back against Trump’s assault on science.I assure you my Democratic colleagues and I are committed to continuing to stand up for science, reason, and facts. Thank you, and I look forward to learning more about your research.