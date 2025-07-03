Facebook Twitter Instagram Newspaper
2025-07-03 4:08 PM
Those Most Likely To Help the News

Picture of Nicholas F. Benton

Nicholas F. Benton

Nicholas F. Benton is owner and Editor-In-Chief of the Falls Church News-Press.
2025-07-03

As the playing field darkens on the exercise of democracy in the U.S., a critical component has been the decline of independent news organizations committed to serving the public with accurate and factual information. Nowhere has this been felt more profoundly than in this region, the area around the very capital of the country. 

Some of us are fighting back with all we have, quite literally in some cases. Among other things, we’ve come up with what follows here, profiles of the types of individuals and groups who may be most likely to help.

According to the experts, here are the best and most popular types of people and reasons for investing or buying local newspapers now: 

1. Individuals with a passion for local news and community engagement: 

Local residents: Some individuals genuinely care about their community and want to support local journalism. They might see the newspaper as a vital source of information and a way to stay connected. 

Journalists or media professionals: Experienced journalists or media professionals might see buying a local newspaper as a way to contribute to their field and build a sustainable business. 

People with a connection to the town: Individuals with strong ties to the town or a personal interest in its history might be motivated to preserve its local news source. 

2. Investors and Business Entities: 

Private equity or investment groups: Some investors may see local newspapers as undervalued assets with potential for profit, especially if they can streamline operations and cut costs. 

Competitors: Businesses in related fields might buy a newspaper to eliminate competition or expand their reach. 

Local businesses: Some local businesses might see the newspaper as a valuable marketing tool and be willing to invest in its survival. 

3. Non-profit and other organizations:

Given the state of local news and why it matters, some may see that local news is an essential lever to a healthy democracy. It helps communities understand what’s at stake in local elections. 

A non-profit focused on local journalism or community development might acquire a newspaper to ensure its continued operation. 

Local government: In some cases, a local government might step in to save a newspaper, particularly if it plays a vital role in civic engagement. 

Reasons for Buying: Community engagement: Providing local news, covering local events, and fostering a sense of community. 

Financial returns: Generating revenue through advertising, subscriptions, and other revenue streams. 

Preserving a legacy: Protecting a local institution and ensuring access to local news for future generations. 

Eliminating competition: Removing a competitor from the market or gaining access to their resources. 

Leveraging assets: Utilizing the newspaper’s infrastructure, brand, or audience for other business purposes. 

The specific reasons for buying a local newspaper will vary depending on the individual or entity involved. However, the common thread is often a desire to maintain a valuable community resource and/or to capitalize on its potential for profit or strategic advantage. 

