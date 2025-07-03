Senator Saddam Salim Richmond Report

U.S. Strikes in Iran: the Urgent Need for Congressional Oversight

On June 21st, President Trump abruptly attacked Iranian nuclear facilities with American bombers. The next day, he abruptly announced a ceasefire, which was swiftly violated by both parties. On Friday, as reports emerged that the facilities were not “obliterated” as the administration claimed, Trump reversed plans to remove Iranian sanctions and mused about bombing Iran again.

Whatever Trump does next, let’s be clear: Congress has not authorized a war with Iran. And we cannot – must not – be dragged into another war in the Middle East without a national debate, clear objectives, and an affirmative vote in Congress.

The U.S. Constitution unambiguously grants Congress the sole power to declare war. The War Powers Resolution of 1973 reaffirmed this, requiring the President to consult Congress before introducing armed forces into hostilities and to seek approval for continued military engagement. For decades, however, presidents of both parties have eroded this principle — expanding executive power while sidelining the democratic process. Senator Tim Kaine referenced this last week when he brought a resolution to the floor of the Senate insisting on the Constitution’s requirement of Congressional consent to go to war. The Senate declined to do so, 47-53.

Enough is enough.

Congress must grow a backbone. It is past time for our elected representatives to reclaim their constitutional authority and take a stand. The American people deserve accountability — and a government that doesn’t sleepwalk into yet another costly, unnecessary, and potentially disastrous war.

We must call on Congress to:

1. Assert its constitutional authority: Demand a full public accounting of the recent strikes and all planned military actions involving Iran — including the extent of coordination with Israel.

2. Debate and vote: No more secret briefings and vague authorizations. Congress must engage in a full public debate and vote to authorize the use of military force.

3. Prevent another “forever war”: Resist any effort to entangle the United States in an open-ended Middle East conflict — especially one born out of another nation’s strategic ambitions rather than America’s national interest.

For decades, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has championed a hardline, militarized approach toward Iran, repeatedly warning of an imminent Iranian nuclear threat. While the stated objective has been to prevent Iran from developing nuclear weapons, it can be argued that Netanyahu’s strategy has been to provoke a wider regional conflict — one that compels full U.S. military involvement.

Netanyahu’s opposition to diplomacy has been relentless. He vociferously fought the Iran nuclear deal (JCPOA), lobbied the United States to withdraw from it, and has consistently rejected diplomatic solutions in favor of preemptive military action. His most recent actions, launching large-scale strikes on Iran, occurred while the U.S. was actively negotiating a new agreement with Iran. These strikes appear calculated not just to derail diplomacy, but to corner the United States into a broader war.

Now, the U.S. has responded with its own strikes, actions that Netanyahu has publicly celebrated as a bold decision that will change history. This framing seeks to portray the U.S. as a junior partner to a dangerous foreign doctrine—one that could sacrifice American lives and resources for the strategic ambitions of the Netanyahu regime.

Going to war is the gravest decision a nation can make. It costs lives, destabilizes regions, and diverts critical resources from pressing domestic needs — from schools and housing to health care and climate resilience. We owe it to every American, especially those who serve, to ensure that no military action is taken without the full, deliberate consent of Congress and the people they represent.

Our constitution is clear, and so are the facts: there is no threat to the United States, and only Congress can declare war. Congress must assert its authority, and President Trump must obtain Congressional approval for offensive military action.