Rev. M. Davies Kirkland Says Thank You City of Falls Church

byThe Rev. M. Davies Kirkland Pastor, Dulin United Methodist Church

(Ed. Note – The Rev. Kirkland’s 25 year ministry at Falls Church’s Dulin United Methodist Church officially ended this week. The popular leader penned the following exclusively for the News-Press and its readers).

Greetings Falls Church! I have had the joy of serving as the pastor of Dulin United Methodist Church located at 513 E. Broad Street for 25 years and will be retiring the end of June. My last worship service is June 22. When people ask me where the church is located I tell them it is on Broad Street across the street from the house with all the Christmas decorations and lights. They immediately know where the church is!

As a United Methodist pastor, I am called to an itinerant ministry (traveling from place to place). Serving at Dulin Church for twenty five years, I was given the choice by denominational leaders to itinerate (move) or retire. I determined the best avenue was for me to retire to Richmond, Virginia.

As I reflect on my 25 years in Falls Church, The Little City, I cannot help but think of the many places I have left footprints: footprints of support and love to the Falls Church community, as well as the love and support extended back to me. I think about:

• Memorial Day celebrations with the Fun Run sponsored by the Beyer family and their yearly t- shirts as well as the parade and vendors.

• The weekly Farmer’s Market where I meet friends and neighbors while shopping and browsing.

• The increase in the number of restaurants offering a greater variety of food options.

• The increased walkability. Just imagine all the various businesses we can support and shop along Broad Street and adjacent streets.

• A more diverse population including younger people and families taking advantage of increased housing opportunities.

• Watching parents teach their kids how to ride a bike in the Dulin Church parking lot, and years later, teaching them how to drive.

• Having people on the street say, “Hello, Pastor Dave.” and many times asking my opinion about something happening in the city.

• Supporting local needs such as Homestretch, located in the city of Falls Church. This is a ministry that supports families in need of housing, job training, and language skills. Dulin Church serves a monthly ministry called Ministry of Hope serving 300 persons in need with a breakfast and gift card.

• Working with various city officials through private discussions and public meetings to help make our city a better place to live for all residents.

• Events at Dulin Church attended by many in the community such as the Blessing of Animals, Living Nativity, and Yard Sales.

• Attending the New Years celebration downtown and ringing in the new year.

• Offering a prayer to Congress through the efforts of the office of Don Beyer, our representative.

• Dulin Church has always been an advocate of social justice. One particular emphasis is an increased outreach to the LGBTQ+ community. In 2024, restrictions were lifted in The United Methodist Church to allow further inclusion of same-sex marriage and ordination. Dulin Church participates in the Pride Parade in D.C. along with other United Methodist Churches.

• Participating in Tinner Hill celebrations on Martin Luther King Day. This is of special significance to me, as I grew up in Petersburg, Virginia, the first locality in the nation to observe Martin Luther King Day.

• How we as a community survived and supported one another at 9/11, Covid, presidential elections, and the derecho, the windstorm where I really thought my life was at stake.

• The Falls Church News-Press, the local paper, giving us news about our Little City. Through the years this publication has printed important news and events related to Dulin Church, spreading our mission to serve others.

• I give thanks to Dulin Church disciples and friends, who support and love me in sad times, good times, and challenging times.

I have enjoyed being the face of Dulin Church to the community. I will miss you. May God continue