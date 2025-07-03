Beyer Floor Remarks Opposing H.R. 1

July 3, 2025 (Washington, D.C.) – Congressman Don Beyer (D-VA) this morning delivered the following remarks on H.R. 1, aka the One Big Ugly Bill Act, during debate on the measure:

“From the Gospel of Matthew:

For I was hungry, and you gave me food.

I was thirsty, and you gave me drink.

I was a stranger, and you took me in.

I was naked, and you clothed me.

I was sick, and you visited me.

I was in prison, and you came unto me.

Inasmuch as you have done it unto one of the least of my brothers, you have done it unto me.

Mr. Speaker, the bill before us takes food and drink from the mouths of the poor.

It takes health care from the sick.

A vote for this bill betrays these Gospel teachings, and in our hearts all of us know it.”



H.R. 1, the Republican reconciliation tax bill, will result in 17 million Americans losing health care, make the largest ever cuts to Medicaid and SNAP, cause the closure of nursing homes and rural hospitals across America, raise housing, health care, and energy costs, and give tax benefits that overwhelmingly go to the wealthy, while the poorest Americans see tax increases.