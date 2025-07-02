F.C.’s New Solid Waste Task Force Begins Work

With more citizens of Falls Church now living in multi-family buildings than in single family homes, the fact that the City government has not provided free trash pick-up services to those dwellings, nor to local businesses, has finally pushed the City Council to form a special citizen task force to come up with a recommendation to the Council

The Task Force will hold its second public meeting at City Hall next Wednesday at 2 p.m. The public is invited to attend.

The Task Force is chaired by Deputy City Manager Andy Young. Other members include representatives from the Treasurer’s office and the Department of Public Works, along with property owners of single family, townhouse and condominium homes.

This week, three members of the Task Force, Gabriella Abruzzi, Diane Bartley and Fred Thompson, penned an open letter to the News-Press which we reprint here in full:

An Open Letter from Citizen Representatives on the Solid Waste Task Force to the Citizens of Falls Church City

By Gabriella Abruzzi, Diane Bartley and Fred Thompson

We were invited by City Manager Wyatt Shields to participate in a Staff/Citizen Task Force to advise the City Council on issues surrounding solid waste pickup in the City. We represent different perspectives based on the variety of communities we live in and the services we receive from the City. Our first discussion was on a possible fee structure, so that is the focus of this letter.

Why is the disposal of solid waste a priority for the City? Good sanitation practices are a priority for every community. The City recently completed a State-required 20-year Master Plan addressing a broad range of issues including waste reduction, reuse, recycling, resource recovery, incineration and landfilling. Rethinking what we are doing and how we are doing it has led to new policy proposals and has resurfaced citizen concerns about how this activity should be paid for.

What issues are being considered? We are considering advising the Council on how a fair fee structure could be created for those who receive City services. Also, we are working with staff to find ways to reduce landfill tipping fee costs and reduce the environmental damage caused by solid waste disposal. We are looking at ways to inspire people to consider their waste habits and disposal options more thoughtfully and we are also trying to find ways to incentivize them to adopt more disposal choices like an organic composting bin.

Is this being rushed? A resident of the Park Towers Condominium has been raising the issue of unequal treatment of residents to the Council and at budget meetings for the past 38 years. The City demographics have changed significantly over that period and the need for a new policy has grown. A new fair policy should arise out of broad discussion and participation across our City. We are not experts in this area. We need to understand your views and concerns and we welcome your active involvement in our meetings.

Why is a fee being considered? All solid waste collection is paid for out of general revenues funded by property tax, fines, etc. Condominium representatives pay for City trash removal service in the residential community through their taxes but cannot get access to these City services. They also pay for their own building trash removal services through their HOA dues. A separate trash collection fee paid for by households who can actually receive the service seems more equitable.

Are fees unusual? Surrounding jurisdictions pay for solid waste collection through fees. The authorization to establish and manage a solid waste collection fee is already in the Falls Church City Code.

Is this just another tax? No! The City Manager has stated that he intends to recommend that the Council impose a new fee in a revenue neutral fashion. The new fees would be offset by a reduction in the tax rate equal to the fees collected. This tax rate reduction would benefit all citizens in the City.

What current services would be paid for by the fee? Our view is that a new fee should include the cost of all of the direct and indirect curbside service (normal trash collection and yard waste) that is unique to residences receiving service. Although some jurisdictions also include their annual leaf removal service, we see a broader community interest in keeping stormwater drains clean; so, we are leaning against recommending that.

How expensive will the new fees be? Based on City staff analysis, average annual fees in Falls Church City should be less than those in adjoining jurisdictions: Arlington -$416; Fairfax – $752. Benchmarking with our neighbors is an inexact process because of differences in geography, service levels, etc.

What will be the out-of-pocket impact? Offsetting new fees with a property tax rate reduction will have different impacts on citizens based on the assessed value of their homes. Property taxes are a fixed percentage of home value. So, while all property owners would get the same percentage reduction, our initial analysis suggests that for the majority of homes in the City the fee would average about $4.50 per week or less. This analysis assumes that everyone is paying the same fee for the same service. We’re still looking at ways to apply the fees that could reduce their impact on people with smaller homes who generate less trash.

Can’t we solve the inequities by having the City pick up the trash for the apartments and condominiums and townhomes that currently don’t get service? Significantly expanding City tax collection to new properties would require a significant tax rate increase for all citizens. It is also rife with technical complexities such as different waste pickup schedules, different collection equipment requirements, access and associated liability for City trucks on private property, etc. It would likely raise costs for everyone.