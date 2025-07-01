Facebook Twitter Instagram Newspaper
Virginia Health Reacts to U.S. Senate Bill Passage

2025-07-01

The following statement was issued today following the U.S. Senate passage of the comprehensive budget bill:

      “The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association is deeply disturbed that the U.S. Senate approved a budget reconciliation plan with severe Medicaid funding cuts that jeopardize the stability and survival of hospitals, pose real harm to access to care for hundreds of thousands of Virginians, and significantly weaken our economy and employment.

      “The Senate approach would cost Virginia hospitals more than $2 billion annually in essential funding that helps them sustain their operations, employ people in communities across the Commonwealth, and care for people in their moment of need. The effect of that financial impact would be devastating to hospitals.

      “It is likely that several hospitals, including those serving rural parts of Virginia, could end up closing in that scenario. Others may have to cut services or reduce employment, which would limit patient access to care. Given the available options, the U.S. House reconciliation legislation is the better approach to accomplish the President’s tax-cutting objectives while still preserving our health care delivery system and health safety net.

      “For the sake of public health, well-being, and the economy, we urge members of the House to reject the Senate plan and insist on their version of the package.”

