Meridian Tennis Player Reaches Singles State Finals

Spring sports season has come to a close at Meridian High School, and it with the conclusion of a number of successful campaigns for the Mustangs. The boys’ soccer team took home the VHSL Class 3 State championship, while both the boys’ lacrosse and girls’ tennis squads qualified for the State Semifinals.

Lost in all the commotion, meanwhile, was the boys’ tennis singles tournament, which featured Meridian’s Thomas Lapp. Lapp, only a sophomore, won the individual Regional championship on June 2nd to advance to the State tournament in Lynchburg, and in the Semifinals, he faced Lord Botetourt’s Ethan Steryous in a grueling battle that lasted more than two and a half hours before Lapp won in an extra set. That advanced him to play in the Finals against Brader Eby of Western Albemarle, who defeated him to capture the title.

Still, it’s worth a shoutout for Lapp and Meridian, a program that enjoyed a successful campaign at the team level by finishing 16-3 and reaching the State playoffs. Lapp’s Regional singles title was the first in program history for the Meridian boys, and while he wasn’t able to go all the way in States, he still has two more years to try again. Congratulations on a remarkable season!