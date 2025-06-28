Facebook Twitter Instagram Newspaper
STATEMENT OF SENATE INTELLIGENCE VICE CHAIR MARK R. WARNER

~ On Senator Kaine’s war powers resolution ~

WASHINGTON – Senate Select Committee on Intelligence Vice Chairman Mark R. Warner (D-VA) today released the following statement after voting in favor of Senator Tim Kaine (D-VA)’s war powers resolution:

“Article I of the Constitution is clear: the power to declare war belongs to Congress. Any decision by a president to commit the U.S. military to hostilities must be done in accordance with the Constitution and existing laws and statutes. Similarly, any authorization by Congress merits clearly articulated strategy, consideration of long-term implications for U.S. action, and robust debate.

“I applaud my friend Tim Kaine for his leadership on this resolution, which makes clear that President Trump does not currently have the congressional authorization needed for further U.S. insertion into hostilities with Iran.

“I have been clear since last week’s U.S. strikes on Iranian nuclear infrastructure that the administration’s complete lack of consultation ahead of the operation, combined with its lack of objective transparency since, in no way suggest a clearheaded and strategic plan for navigating this in the long term. The American people here at home – and our personnel deployed across the region – deserve far more in terms of a cogent strategy.”

