Facebook Twitter Instagram Newspaper
2025-06-27 12:50 PM
Facebook Twitter Instagram Newspaper

Democratic Chair Responds toSCOTUS Parenthood Ruling

Picture of FCNP.com

FCNP.com

2025-06-26inNews

Thursday, June 26 — In response to the Supreme Court’s majority ruling in Medina v. Planned Parenthood South Atlantic,DNC Chair Ken Martin issued the following statement:

“As Donald Trump and Republicans in Congress work overtime to rip away Medicaid from millions of Americans, Trump’s handpicked Supreme Court justices delivered another blow to the program that more than 70 million Americans rely on for health care. Today’s Supreme Court decision has devastating repercussions for women’s access to reproductive care, while opening the door to attacks on all health care covered under Medicaid. With this decision, Republican extremists have the green light to discriminate against health care providers and target funding for clinics that provide health care from cancer screenings to abortions. This is the world Trump and Republicans created: maternal mortality rates spiking and millions on the verge of losing basic health care coverage. Democrats will stand with women and all Americans as we defend their access to basic dignity and accessible health care.”

Recent News

Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
On Key

Stories that may interest you

Our Man In Arlington 6-26-2025

The local protests for “No Kings Day” on June 14 might go down in Arlington history as one of the biggest one-day demonstrations within Arlington’s borders, if not the biggest.

Support Local News!

For Information on Advertising:

Email Us

Legitimate news organizations need grass roots support like never before, and that includes your Falls Church News-Press. For more than 33 years, your News-Press has kept its readers informed and enlightened. We can’t continue without the support of our readers. This means YOU! Please step up in these challenging times to support the news source you are reading right now!

Donate Today!