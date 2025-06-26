Democratic Chair Responds toSCOTUS Parenthood Ruling

Thursday, June 26 — In response to the Supreme Court’s majority ruling in Medina v. Planned Parenthood South Atlantic,DNC Chair Ken Martin issued the following statement:

“As Donald Trump and Republicans in Congress work overtime to rip away Medicaid from millions of Americans, Trump’s handpicked Supreme Court justices delivered another blow to the program that more than 70 million Americans rely on for health care. Today’s Supreme Court decision has devastating repercussions for women’s access to reproductive care, while opening the door to attacks on all health care covered under Medicaid. With this decision, Republican extremists have the green light to discriminate against health care providers and target funding for clinics that provide health care from cancer screenings to abortions. This is the world Trump and Republicans created: maternal mortality rates spiking and millions on the verge of losing basic health care coverage. Democrats will stand with women and all Americans as we defend their access to basic dignity and accessible health care.”