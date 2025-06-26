A ‘Peace Through Fusion’ Alternative to Global War

How about proposing to any and all nations harboring nuclear fission based weapons of mass destruction that they trade them in for an accelerated program to build nuclear fusion alternatives done on the scale of the Manhattan project for all participating nations?

Fusion, the way the sun burns, is of no significant military use or safety threat, but with water as its fuel, is now becoming a feasible and eventually an indescribably potent source of unlimited energy.

So, Iran claims its nuclear program is solely for domestic use. Put them to the test on that claim with this option.

The bombers I would send over there would go high above Teheran and drop bomb-like carriers that would be made to open up at about 1,000 feet so that millions of leaflets outlining the practicality of this peaceful alternative would be dropped onto the population there.

As it is now, Putin wants war in the Middle East to draw attention away from the fact his invasion of Ukraine is failing badly and swiftly turning his entire country against him.

Trump wants war in the Middle East because his administration is failing badly in all quarters and if he’s going to be the strong man dictator he fantasizes himself to become, he’s going to have to do it by presiding over martial law conditions in the U.S.

If their wishes are granted, the losers in the first wave will be both Iran and Israel. Both, or at least one, Israel more likely, I fear, may be pulverized beyond recognition.

After the first wave, the losers will be the rest of us on Planet Earth. If anyone thinks Putin and Trump and their sycophants are not stupid enough to engulf the world in a World War 3, they should read up on how events unfolded that put us into the two earlier iterations.

Stupidity, macho-man male egos and miscalculations, guided by a spirit of pure evil, led to the elimination of probably about 250 million military and civilian lives between 1914 and 1945, an incredibly compact period of time. We are on the brink of another cataclysmic war right now.

Yes, pure evil. I paused using that phrase as to whether the verb, the action, associated with it should be best characterized by the words “driven by” or “guided by” or something where the individuals involved are even more passive in their association with it. I chose “guided” because the lust that draws on it comes from within those who tap into it, and it is not the evil, itself, that leads the process.

Does evil exist? Only through really tortured mental gymnastics can one make the claim that it doesn’t. Evil, itself, though no single person, is a force in the universe that drives the argument of its non-existence among those who are inclined not to want to deal with it, anyway.

Cruelty may not exist for those who have never been its victims. But the ribald extremism and rampant lying and hypocrisy of today’s richest and most powerful are “in your face” these days, thinking of Trump, of course, but also Bezos buying the occupation of Venice for his wedding while censoring this type of activity, or objections to it, pretty much as he chooses, as he advocates for more tax cuts for the rich at the expense of life-saving programs for the poor in his Washington Post.

In this sense, these are “Biblical times” when God, according to that record, imposes harsh judgment on the privileged and on the victims, for straying from God’s ways, alike. We are still in the Biblical time line when it really comes to it.

Poor Jeff Bezos thinks that he is immune from all this. He and his rich boy fraternity pals allow themselves to be convinced that evil doesn’t really exist nor its consequences, nor that powerful moral force inside of them that can conquer it.

Now we stand on the brink of a thermonuclear holocaust more devastating than anything experienced on this planet in the 60 million years since it was hit by a large asteroid.

A “Peace Through Fusion” option stands to avert this inevitability.