Important New Laws In Effect On July 1

A new set of Virginia laws goes into effect next Monday, July 1, and they’re going to impact all of us right here in Falls Church and across the Commonwealth. These changes touch everything from road safety and consumer protection to digital privacy and environmental responsibility.

Some of these are big shifts. Others are more technical but still important. Together, they reflect the work we did during this year’s General Assembly session to address the real-world issues Virginians are facing, whether it’s keeping our kids safe at school, protecting sensitive health data, or simply making sure people buckle up in the back seat.

Here are some highlights:

Environment & Health

As of July 1, large restaurant chains (those with 20 or more locations) and nonprofit food vendors are banned from using polystyrene takeout containers. That includes foam cups, plates, and clamshell packaging. The law is part of a broader effort to reduce waste and protect waterways from microplastics. All food vendors regardless of size must comply by 2026, though some may qualify for hardship exemptions.

Transportation

Everyone in a vehicle must now wear a seatbelt, including adults riding in the back or they could get a $25 fine. Previously, back-seat passengers over 18 were not required to buckle up. Although this is a secondary offense (meaning you can’t be pulled over just for that), it can be cited if there’s another violation.

It is now a Class 1 misdemeanor for an adult to knowingly allow an unlicensed or learner’s permit teen to drive a car. The law was prompted by a number of tragic accidents involving unlicensed teenage drivers and is punishable by up to 12 months in jail and a $2,500 fine.

In attempt to make the roads safer for pedestrians and cyclists, drivers who fail to yield and seriously injure or kill a pedestrian or cyclist can now be charged with a Class 1 misdemeanor.

Public Safety

Tampering with someone else’s mailbox or stealing their mail is now a Class 6 felony under Virginia law. The goal is to curb check-washing (where stolen checks are tampered with) and package thefts from your doorstep.

It is already illegal to put swastikas in public areas with the intent to intimidate. Starting in July, this law expands to include private property as well. It’s a clear message that hate has no place here.

If an employee assaults someone, especially in a workplace that serves vulnerable people, and the employer doesn’t take reasonable steps to prevent it, they can now be held liable in civil court.

Victims of violent crime now have three years to file for compensation with the Virginia Victims Fund, an extension from one year under the previous law. The extension applies to crimes occurring on or after July 1 and gives survivors more time to seek help and access financial support.

Consumer Protection

Digital platforms can no longer collect or sell Virginians’ reproductive or sexual health data without your explicit consent. This is a big win for privacy and bodily autonomy in a post-Dobbs world, protecting patients from having their sensitive medical information used without their knowledge.

Third-party delivery apps like DoorDash and Uber Eats now have to disclose all required fees before you click “place order.” No more surprise charges popping up after the tip screen.

Education & School Safety

School districts are now formally authorized to implement policies that restrict student cell phone use during the school day. Many districts, including Fairfax County Public Schools, have already adopted such policies. Now, other school jurisdictions are encouraged to follow suit.

Schools must now have extreme heat safety protocols in place for sports and outdoor activities. It’s about preventing heat stroke and other dangerous conditions during summer and early fall practices. Considering the extreme weather we are experiencing right now, this is clearly necessary.

Schools must now have formal policies to address cyberbullying that addresses incidents that happen on or off-campus but affect student well-being.

Campaign Finance Reform

It is now illegal for candidates and elected officials in Virginia to use campaign contributions for personal expenses like country club memberships, vacations, or mortgages.

Having worked on this particular issue for so long, it’s past time that Virginia joined the majority of other states that already addressed this issue.

What It Means for F.C.

These new laws will touch nearly every part of daily life in Falls Church whether you’re picking up takeout, buckling into a Lyft, registering your kids for sports, or voting in local elections. They aim to make life safer, fairer, and more transparent in ways big and small. For a more complete list of new laws, check out the Department of Legislative Services’ In Due Course, which can be found at dls.virginia.gov.

(Del. Simon represents Falls Church in the Virginia State Legislature).