Dulin Church Says Goodbye to Its Rev. Kirkland

It was a memorable scene in the recently remodeled and enlarged semi-circle for worship in the sanctuary of the Dulin United Methodist Church on E. Broad in Falls Church last Sunday. A standing room only gathering was there to pay homage to their pastor of the past two-dozen years, the Rev. M. Davies Kirkland, who is retiring at the end of this month from a total of 35 years in ordained ministry.

A crowning moment in the emotional service came at the very end, when it was announced that the church’s leaders had formally voted to ascribe to Kirkland the title of “Minister Emeritus,” with “Emeritus” being attributed in online definitions as “an honorary designation given to a retired individual, most commonly in academia or religious leadership, to recognize their distinguished service and accomplishments. It signifies that while they have retired from active duties, they are still acknowledged and honored for their past contributions and may retain certain privileges associated with their former position.”

The service concluded with members of the congregation invited to perform a “laying on of hands” connecting to ones placed on Kirland’s head standing on the dais. Then the hundreds of congregants moved out to the church’s Fellowship Hall for a special meal held in Kirkland’s honor. As he technically has one more week to go in the church’s leadership, he will formally depart July 1.

He told the News-Press in a formal interview last week that his plans are to get some rest, but to remain active. It was his role in the wider Falls Church community that made him a welcome face wherever he went around the community that he also loves. Coming to Dulin in 1999 at age 41, he has completed his service here at age 66.

His congregation has grown to an average Sunday attendance of well over 200 according to official United Methodist Church data. He is the longest serving minister of the church since its founding 155 years ago. More recently, the Rev. Paul D Perez served as Associate Pastor from 2007 to 2008, the Rev. Joanne Maughlin served as Associate Pastor from 1998 to 2002. and Rev. J Wade Munford: Served as Pastor from 1992 to 2000.

Kirkland dates his call to ministry to his fourth grade year in Petersburg, Virginia where he grew up as the son of a tobacco buyer. He graduated from Duke University at age 28 and had a decade of ministry assignments in Harrisonburg and Del Ray before being appointed by the regional bishop of the denomination to Dulin. It is entirely uncommon for a minister to stay at one location in the United Methodist denomination more than six or seven years, but Kirkland’s effectiveness here led to being maintained in his position for over two dozen years.

His steady leadership helped the church navigate the difficult period in 2024 when the denomination split globally, losing 25 percent of its total membership over the issue predominantly of the affirmation of LGBTQ+ persons. Now the church has a large LGBTQ+ flag flying out in its front facing on E. Broad.

The church under Kirkland’s leadership has taken major roles in efforts to provide a homeless shelter in Falls Church. An initial plan to locate one in the Little City proposed placing the shelter on Dulin Church property. Stiff opposition from neighboring residents quickly led to the development of alternative plans and the eventual choice of placing a winter emergency homeless shelter in an industrial section on City-owned property on Gordons Road.

The church also has played a major role in the success here of Homestretch, Inc., a Falls Church faith-based non-profit that accepts and trains homeless persons to eventually find employment and housing.

In 2019, on the 150th anniversary of the church, Rev. Kirkland wrote a piece in the News-Press about the history of Dulin Church. An excerpt from that essay includes the following:

“Dulin Church has its roots in Fairfax Chapel built in 1779 and located behind the present Koons Ford on Broad Street. It was rebuilt in 1819 as one of the few brick structures in the village. At the onset of the Civil War in 1861, the location of Fairfax Chapel was incorporated into Camp Buffalo, a Union soldier camp. The chapel was torn down and the bricks were used to build winter quarters. In the wilderness with no church, church members gave the land for a cemetery where Oakwood Cemetery now is. They worshipped in homes and later at The Falls Church from 1867 to 1869.

“In 1867, William Dulin, who owned a large farm, gave the congregation, now known as Dulin Church, two acres of land. The church was built on that plot by Dulin members with no power tools or electricity. Women brought lunch each day. The clay from the pit of the basement of the parsonage being built next door was used to make bricks for the church by two young African-American men.

The Shreve, Febrey, Birch, Brunner, Ball, Gordon, Ellison, and Torreyson families played significant roles, not only in the founding of Dulin Church, but also in local government, commerce and civic institutions. Recognize any street names?

“The Bailey family were very active members of Dulin Church. They purchased land in what is now known as Bailey’s Crossroads, where the words to “The Battle Hymn of the Republic”’ were penned during the Civil War. The Baileys founded the Bailey Circus, which later merged with PT Barnum to form the Barnum and Bailey Circus.

“Dr. D.J. Moran, a member of Dulin Church, was Falls Church’s first mayor in 1873. In 1869, the town of Falls Church’s population was 300. It is now over 12,000.

“The Dulin Church building has been modified several times to meet the needs of its disciples and the community. Fifty-six clergy persons have served Dulin Church.

“The Church has transitioned from being heated by a wood stove, to coal, then to a gas fired boiler; from gas lights to electric lights; from funeral home fans to air-conditioning; from an outhouse to indoor plumbing; from pump organ to pipe organ; from horse and buggy to cars; from a segregated balcony to a sanctuary seating everyone together.

“During the Temperance movement of the late 19th century, Dulin Church women picketed local taverns. Through their efforts, the liquor license was removed from all Falls Church places of business. (Licenses have since returned….)

“Outreach in our 150 years has been local, national, and global through a combination of money, hands and feet.

“Dulin Church founded the Dulin Preschool in the late 1950s because there was no early childhood education in the public school system. Dulin Church has supported global missionaries and missionaries in the United States. It has provided support for refugee families, especially after the Vietnam War.

“It has helped immigrants and visitors to the United States by providing English-As-a-Second Language classes for 25 years.

“Dulin Church was a leader in forming the Falls Church Winter Shelter. We now focus on the homeless and working poor with our Ministry of Hope serving 40-60 persons on Sunday mornings with breakfast, worship, and assistance cards.

“We support Homestretch, a Falls Church non-profit, which gives families in need a new start; L’Arche, for persons with intellectual disabilities; and Meals on Wheels. We support Pastor Dave as he runs annually in the 5k Run to End HIV held in Washington, D.C. The list goes on and on.”