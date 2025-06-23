Rep. Beyer Formally Announces Re-Election Plans for Next Year

Monday, June 23 — Virginia U.S. Congressman Don Beyer issued the following statement today announcing that he will seek reelection as U.S. Representative for Virginia’s 8th Congressional District:

“Today, Northern Virginia is under attack, and we need a proven fighter to stand up to Donald Trump, Elon Musk, and their corrupt Trump Administration cronies to defend our community. I am seeking reelection to Congress because I am that fighter, and I know how to do the important work that begins with retaking power in Virginia and in Congress.

“I was one of Trump’s most vocal critics during his first term, when I led numerous effective oversight actions against his administration, which helped build successful cases to win the 2018 midterms. Since his return, I was one of the first to lead Democratic pushback to his abuses of power: at USAID, in the halls of Congress, and in our region. From my positions on the Ways and Means Committee and as top House Democrat on Congress’ Joint Economic Committee, I’ve helped focus counterattacks on Trump’s tariffs, tax cuts for the rich, and broader economic record. I will not shy away from challenging this lawless president, or for standing up for federal workers and contractors, immigrants, LGBTQ+ people, and all those who have unjustly come under threat.

“But the work we have to do is not just about Trump, it’s about lifting up Northern Virginians – something I do every day with the help of my world-class constituent services team. It’s about creating a more equitable economy, ensuring everyone is treated fairly, supporting workers and guaranteeing them universal paid leave, fighting gun violence, and winning the fight against climate change. This work is more important than ever, and I am just as committed to it as I have ever been. Serving the people of Virginia’s 8th District is the greatest honor of my life, I am humbled by the trust they have placed in me, and I will continue to put their needs foremost as I fight for progress in our community and our country.”