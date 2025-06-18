Simon Says He’s ‘Thrilled’ With Dem Primary Outcome

Hosting a lively election night party at the “Swamp” section of Falls Church’s popular Clare and Don’s Beach Shack Tuesday night, State Del. Marcus Simon said he was “thrilled” by the statewide outcome of the Democratic Primary election that brought out 15 percent of F.C. registered voters to the polls.

While former Congressman Abigail Spanberger was unopposed in the primary and thus will become her party’s candidate for governor this November, there was a robust field for lieutenant governor, with State Sen. Ghazala Hashmi carrying the day in a narrow win over two of her five total opponents, and State Del. Jay Jones edging out a win over Henrico County commonwealth attorney Shannon Taylor.

The coming election will draw major national attention as the first major electron following Trump’s latest win of the White House and the 12 million Americans who turned out for “No Kings” rallies, the largest such turnout in U.S. history, criticizing Trump policies last weekend.

Simon will also be on the ballot here in November but will face no serious opposition. He said, “I’m thrilled by the results of last night’s Democratic primary. The energy, diversity, and experience of our statewide ticket reflect the strength and promise of Virginia’s future. With Abigail Spanberger for Governor, Ghazala Hashmi for Lieutenant Governor, and Jay Jones for Attorney General, we have a team that reflects the racial, generational, and regional diversity of the Commonwealth.”

He added, “This is a ticket that can connect with voters in every corner of Virginia — from the suburbs of Northern Virginia to the Tidewater region, from our rural communities to our urban centers. Together, they will help unleash Virginia’s full potential by fighting for working families, protecting our freedoms, and moving the Commonwealth forward.”

Jeff Person, chair of the Falls Church City Democratic Committee, who was also n the “Swamp” Tuesday, echoed Simon’s enthusiasm, saying, “These outstanding nominees represent the best of our party and our Commonwealth. Senator Hashmi and Jay Jones embody the values of equity, justice, and opportunity. Virginia Democrats are united behind them as we head into November.”

The top of the ticket for November is now set, with Spanberger facing off against GOP nominee Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears, a Jamaican immigrant for governor, with whomever wins assured of being the first ever woman governor in Virginia. Hashmi, who if she wins would become the first ever Indian-born statewide office holder in Virginia, will be running against radio talk show host John Reid, who if elected would become the first openly gay statewide official in Virginia. Jones, if elected would be the first African-American attorney general in Virginia, will be running against incumbent state attorney general Jason Miyares, currently the first person of Hispanic descent to hold statewide office in Virginia.

In a statement, Hashmi said, “This campaign is about the people — the working parents worried about affording childcare, the families struggling to find an affordable place to live, and the Virginians wondering who is fighting for them. I’ve spent my life pushing for fully funded public schools, defending reproductive rights, fighting to protect Medicaid, and taking on those who try to block progress.”

Results in Falls Church, where 15 percent of registered voters turned out in pre-voting and on election day Tuesday, mirrored those on the statewide level. Hashmi prevailed with 613 votes to 561 for former Richmond mayor and Terry McAuliffe aide Levar Stoney, while Aaron Rouse received 230 votes, Babur Lateef 161, Alexander Bastani 122 and Victor Salgado 113.

For attorney general, Jones got 1,016 votes and Taylor 787.

While Democrats hold narrow margins in both the State Senate and House of Delegates currently, they are hoping that a win for Spanberger as governor will not only ensure they get a lot of their bills signed into law in Richmond next year, but that Spanberger’s middle of the road but energetic profile will help rejuvenate their party with younger leadership as it takes on the Trump agenda.

The Democratic wins Tuesday were also seen as boosts for environmental causes as in its closing days the Jones campaign and Hashmi campaigns, both, focused on opposition to heavy funding of their opponents’ campaigns by Dominion Power.

Still, it is the Trump factor that is expected to figure most strongly in the races going forward, building on the momentum generated by last weekend’s No Kings rallies.

Del. Simon has no Republican opponent going into the fall but could face a third party challenge as he did in 2023.

Also this Tuesday, in neighboring Arlington, State Del. Patrick Hope easily defeated two challengers and will face no opponent in the fall. County board chair Takis Karantonis, also easily held off a primary challenge for his seat.